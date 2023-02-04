Owen Cairns says Elgin City are well-equipped to kick on in League Two promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Owen Cairns reckons Elgin City have no shortage of options at their disposal as they aim to kick back to winning ways in League Two.

The right-back is relishing the chance to face ninth-placed, but in-form, visitors Albion Rovers on Saturday to keep within the top four spots.

The 2-0 home loss at Stenhousemuir last week saw Annan Athletic leapfrog City into third spot.

With the transfer window now closed, the 24-year-old believes manager Gavin Price has added well to the player pool, which gives him the personnel to outsmart their rivals.

He said: “We have a strong squad, with some new additions, notably Aaron (Reid) up front), Evan Towler on the left as well as Mitch Taylor coming in.

“The squad is looking healthy and we’ve got good numbers, especially in the league. In the Scottish Cup, we’re a wee bit more limited because some of the boys are cup-tied, but overall we’ve a surplus of players we can choose from.

“We have got many different options in terms of the styles of play we can use. If we want to go more wide and direct, we can have our faster, more dynamic players, or we can play a different way which allows us to go more through the middle. It all depends on your opposition.

“It gives the manager plenty of options and we’re all feeling pretty positive. We’ve trained hard this week and we’re looking forward to Saturday as we try to bounce back from last weekend.”

Reactions needed when fortunes flip

Cairns explained thinking on your feet within matches really can make a difference as sides seek to get the upper hand in their attempts to earn valuable league points.

He said: “There are only nine points between ourselves and Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom, which isn’t that much.

“The pack is really tight and the standard in League Two is very high. The teams are of a similar level and all teams can compete with another on their day.

“It is a case of there being fine margins within games, but it is important to go out with your game-plan and execute that as effectively as you possibly can.

“Moments in games will change games, but we’ve also got to be able to adapt to new situations.

“Mistakes will happen. We will have decisions go against us. Ultimately, it is about digging deep in those moments and, looking at the time on the clock, and telling ourselves we still have a chance and work our way back into it.”

Elgin eager to return to winning ways

Former Ross County youth player Cairns built up experience in the Highland League with Turriff United, Strathspey Thistle and champions Fraserburgh as well as League One Peterhead.

And, with Elgin netting just one point from their last three league matches, the full-back hopes they can see off their confident visitors, who have won comfortably on the road recently against Bonnyrigg and Stranraer.

He added: “Albion Rovers have won two of their last five games and those were both 4-0 wins, so they’re doing well.

“Eight goals in their last two away games is a healthy return for them. They look as if they could be building a run and we will obviously try to put that to an end.

“In League Two, it’s all about having spells within your season. At some point, you will have a good spell when you go on a strong run, score loads of goals and gain maximum points.

“There will then be spells when it’s not quick clicking for one reason or another and no one can put their finger on it. You just have to weather the storm, as everyone goes through these spells, and you come out the other side a stronger team.

“We’d like to think we’ve come through that now and we can kick on from Saturday into the back end of the season.”

Ayr United clash offers incentive

Next Saturday, Elgin visit Championship title contenders Ayr United in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Cairns admits that’s an added incentive for every City player to catch the eye of Price against Albion to secure a place in the Somerset Park showdown.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is a massive occasion for the club. We will be looking to go out and put in the best possible performance against Ayr.

“For the players, it’s a case of training hard, doing the best you can and hopefully even come off the bench and make an impact on Saturday to try and seal your place in the team for the cup-tie.

“It’s goals to work towards, but first and foremost we’re fixated on getting three points against Albion Rovers – that’s most important for us.”