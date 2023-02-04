Owen Cairns says Elgin City are well-equipped to kick on in League Two promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owen Cairns says Elgin City are well-equipped to kick on in League Two promotion push

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 11:40 am
Owen Cairns, right, is chasing three points against Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs this weekend.
Owen Cairns, right, is chasing three points against Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs this weekend.

Defender Owen Cairns reckons Elgin City have no shortage of options at their disposal as they aim to kick back to winning ways in League Two.

The right-back is relishing the chance to face ninth-placed, but in-form, visitors Albion Rovers on Saturday to keep within the top four spots.

The 2-0 home loss at Stenhousemuir last week saw Annan Athletic leapfrog City into third spot.

With the transfer window now closed, the 24-year-old believes manager Gavin Price has added well to the player pool, which gives him the personnel to outsmart their rivals.

He said: “We have a strong squad, with some new additions, notably Aaron (Reid) up front), Evan Towler on the left as well as Mitch Taylor coming in.

“The squad is looking healthy and we’ve got good numbers, especially in the league. In the Scottish Cup, we’re a wee bit more limited because some of the boys are cup-tied, but overall we’ve a surplus of players we can choose from.

“We have got many different options in terms of the styles of play we can use. If we want to go more wide and direct, we can have our faster, more dynamic players, or we can play a different way which allows us to go more through the middle. It all depends on your opposition.

“It gives the manager plenty of options and we’re all feeling pretty positive. We’ve trained hard this week and we’re looking forward to Saturday as we try to bounce back from last weekend.”

Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Reactions needed when fortunes flip

Cairns explained thinking on your feet within matches really can make a difference as sides seek to get the upper hand in their attempts to earn valuable league points.

He said: “There are only nine points between ourselves and Bonnyrigg Rose at the bottom, which isn’t that much.

“The pack is really tight and the standard in League Two is very high. The teams are of a similar level and all teams can compete with another on their day.

“It is a case of there being fine margins within games, but it is important to go out with your game-plan and execute that as effectively as you possibly can.

“Moments in games will change games, but we’ve also got to be able to adapt to new situations.

“Mistakes will happen. We will have decisions go against us. Ultimately, it is about digging deep in those moments and, looking at the time on the clock, and telling ourselves we still have a chance and work our way back into it.”

Elgin eager to return to winning ways

Former Ross County youth player Cairns built up experience in the Highland League with Turriff United, Strathspey Thistle and champions Fraserburgh as well as League One Peterhead.

And, with Elgin netting just one point from their last three league matches, the full-back hopes they can see off their confident visitors, who have won comfortably on the road recently against Bonnyrigg and Stranraer.

He added: “Albion Rovers have won two of their last five games and those were both 4-0 wins, so they’re doing well.

“Eight goals in their last two away games is a healthy return for them. They look as if they could be building a run and we will obviously try to put that to an end.

“In League Two, it’s all about having spells within your season. At some point, you will have a good spell when you go on a strong run, score loads of goals and gain maximum points.

“There will then be spells when it’s not quick clicking for one reason or another and no one can put their finger on it. You just have to weather the storm, as everyone goes through these spells, and you come out the other side a stronger team.

“We’d like to think we’ve come through that now and we can kick on from Saturday into the back end of the season.”

Ayr United clash offers incentive

Next Saturday, Elgin visit Championship title contenders Ayr United in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Cairns admits that’s an added incentive for every City player to catch the eye of Price against Albion to secure a place in the Somerset Park showdown.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is a massive occasion for the club. We will be looking to go out and put in the best possible performance against Ayr.

“For the players, it’s a case of training hard, doing the best you can and hopefully even come off the bench and make an impact on Saturday to try and seal your place in the team for the cup-tie.

“It’s goals to work towards, but first and foremost we’re fixated on getting three points against Albion Rovers – that’s most important for us.”

