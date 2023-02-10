Elgin City’s Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City’s Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United in Scottish Cup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2023, 6:00 am
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown

Defender Jake Dolzanski reckons Elgin City have enough attacking qualities to cause a Scottish Cup upset at Championship high-fliers Ayr United.

The centre-half, who joined League Two City from Jeanfield Swifts last summer, is enjoying his time at Borough Briggs, having made 29 appearances all in.

His first game of the campaign actually came against Ayr in the League Cup back in July when they held the Honest Men to a 0-0 group stage draw before United won 4-3 on penalties for a bonus point reward.

Dolzanski, 24, suffered an injury and was replaced by Darryl McHardy in the 33rd minute, but that moment was a sore one for Elgin as it turned out experienced defender-turned-midfielder McHardy should have been suspended, and Elgin were hit with a 3-0 loss as a punishment.

Elgin believe upset could be on cards

Dolzanski explained how big a chance this is for Elgin to show what they’re capable of at Somerset Park when the sides meet in the fifth round of the national trophy.

He said: “It would be massive for Elgin if we were to get through. Who knows if the boys will ever get an opportunity like this again.

“It will be tough and Ayr will be favourites, but we do believe we can go there and get a result.

“This game suits us to go and hit Ayr on the break. We’ve got the players who can make an impact.

“These are the games and stages you want to play in.

“Ayr are flying near the top of the Championship, so we are under no illusions about how hard this will be.

Ayr’s Josh Mullin, right, in action against Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh this season. Image: SNS Group

“We played Ayr at the start of the season, so we won’t take too much from that, although we can at least take a bit of confidence from drawing the game, so why not again?

“Everybody is buzzing. To have the opportunity to get into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup doesn’t come around too often, so we can’t wait for it.

“We will go there with a game-plan and we aim to stick to that for a long as possible.”

Ayr was reward after three cup wins –  and change of focus will be good for City

Elgin have got through against non-SPFL opponents in every round of the Scottish Cup so far, beating Camelon Juniors 4-0, Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2-1 and Drumchapel United 2-1.

Dolzanski admits they still were tricky ties to negotiate in order to line up this crack at Ayr.

He said: “When you come up against a lower-league team, it’s their cup final, so it’s never easy.

“Some of those games were also played in tricky conditions, weather-wise, so we were delighted to get through.”

Elgin have slipped from third to fifth position in League Two in recent weeks, but are just one point below Forfar before they return to league business against Stranraer next week.

Dolzanski believes the break from the weekly toil of chasing points comes at a good time for the Black and Whites.

He added: “We’ve been a bit stop-start since the start of the year.

“We’ve not shown much consistency at all, so it will be good to get a break from the league this weekend to focus on the Scottish Cup.”

Tags

Conversation
