Elgin City prepared to fight to finish to prove they are League Two class, says Angus Mailer

Angus Mailer insists Elgin City are ready to fight and scrap their way to retaining their place in League Two – with a chance to stay up this weekend.

In their penultimate match of a torrid term, City host runners-up Dumbarton on Saturday.

And they are sitting one point above basement side Albion Rovers following last week’s 3-1 loss at Stranraer.

If Elgin win and Albion Rovers lose at East Fife, that will put the seal on Elgin’s League Two status.

Anything less than a win would take it to next weekend when they travel to Bonnyrigg Rose, who are one point in front of Elgin ahead of their weekend trip to Annan Athletic.

Positives from last two home games

Defender Mailer explained the squad didn’t dwell on their Stranraer setback and immediately turned their attention towards hosting the Sons, who they beat 2-1 away from home in February.

He said: “Our main focus is on Dumbarton.

“Last Saturday, Stranraer played well and were the better team. We had a few hiccups, myself included, which didn’t help, but we have regrouped and are ready for Saturday.

“Our full focus is on getting a result and if you look back at our last two home games, we have created lots of chances.

“We were unlucky in the Stenhousemuir game (1-1 draw) and won comfortably (2-0) against Forfar. We will take the positives from there.

“The support that day was brilliant and you could see what it meant to get a result. We just have to try and bounce back from Stranraer and get three points.”

Reid and Hester partnership shines

Dumbarton have kept three clean sheets in their last three fixtures, beating Bonnyrigg 2-0, holding now-champions Stirling Albion 0-0, then winning 1-0 against East Fife on Saturday.

Mailer, 24, is respectful of their weekend visitors, but says Elgin have the qualities to get a second successive win against them to turn the heat on rivals Albion and Bonnyrigg.

He said: “Dumbarton have finished their last few games strongly and they will be looking to gain momentum going into the play-offs. We have to be aware of that, but fingers crossed we can get the win.

“In our last game against them, we beat them 2-1 down there. On our day, we know we’re capable of beating anyone when everyone is on their game. Fingers crossed we can get the win.

“It is still in our hands. It’s up to us and we’re not depending on other results.

“Hopefully we can get three points on Saturday and see what that does for us. We will come together, battle and fight for every ball.

“We have got to utilise the 90 minutes as much as we can. Aaron (Reid) is on a bit of form right now and scored goals and been linking up well with Kane (Hester).

“We have seen that in the last two home games. We just need to be positive and create as many chances as we can. We have the players in the team to score goals and get us the win we need.”

Fighting spirit so vital for defender

A 3-0 loss at Albion Rovers earlier this month and a poor run of form since the New Year led to manager Gavin Price and assistant Jim Weir being sacked.

Charlie Charlesworth, Stevie Dunn and Ross Draper are the management trio in interim charge as the side push towards their safety target.

Mailer remains grateful to Price for snapping him up for Stirling University in 2020 and is determined to ensure they remain a League Two club going into the summer.

He added: “In the last few games, everyone has been playing for everyone.

“I have a lot of respect for Gavin and Jim. Gavin brought me here and he got me into league football.

“Now it’s a case of fighting for the club to make sure we stay in the league.”

END OF SEASON AWARDS Promises to be a great night! In partnership with @Mikeysline1 & @BackOnside ⚫️⚪️ Full info https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv pic.twitter.com/ZMgZ2y5KrB — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 18, 2023

Injury-free season boosts Mailer

And Mailer has stacked up 44 appearances this season, with only one match missed.

The defender feels being able to play in several positions has helped his cause.

He said: “I think I have missed one game this season due to a suspension, but that’s been it.

“I have been fit to play every game, which is quite good. I’ve been fortunate on that front, some of the boys have had niggles and missed games.

“I think my flexibility and versatility of where I can play has helped in that regard.

“When Matthew Cooper has been injured, I have been helping out at right-back and I can play in the middle, so that’s been a bonus this season, getting minutes under my belt.

“Now that I’ve got enough experience, hopefully myself and the other boys can get us over the line this weekend.”