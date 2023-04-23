Elgin City interim boss Ross Draper glad club’s fate remains in their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City interim boss Ross Draper glad club’s fate remains in their own hands

Black and Whites' fight for League Two survival set to go to the wire

By Reporter
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.

Interim Elgin City boss Ross Draper has urged his players to put their 3-1 defeat at Stranraer behind them and focus on the fact their League Two future remains in their own hands.

The gap at the bottom of the division is down to a point following City’s defeat and wins for rivals Bonnyrigg Rose and Albion Rovers.

The Black and Whites have dropped to second bottom following a tough afternoon at Stair Park but Draper, who is charge on a caretaker basis along with coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn, has already turned his focus to Saturday’s final home game against Dumbarton.

He said: “We had two good positive results against Stenhousemuir and Forfar to come off the bottom of the league.

“It’s credit to the boys we’ve put it in our hands.

“We can’t do anything about results elsewhere, we have to concentrate on ourselves and the fact of the matter is if we win our two games we stay in the league.

“It starts again on Saturday against Dumbarton.

“They’ve done well this year but we’ve been down there recently and won so we’ll be confident we can get another win and push ourselves on to the last day of the season.”

City pay the price after getting back into the game

Aaron Reid levelled for Elgin. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin’s hopes picking up more points were scuppered by a strong Stranraer display in new manager Scott Agnew’s first game in charge.

Dylan Forrest put the Blues ahead but Aaron Reid’s third goal in as many games levelled the game early in the second half.

But the home side needed just four minutes to regain the lead as Matty Grant converted Josh Walker’s cross before Walker headed home the third to secure victory.

Draper was disappointed to see his side fight hard to get back into the game only to concede twice.

He said: “We weren’t great for 45 minutes. We said at half-time we had been given a football lesson but had managed to stay in the game.

“We changed it and looked much more comfortable for 20 minutes, getting ourselves back into the game, but the goals we conceded weren’t great.

“It’s frustrating because we had got back in the game after a one-sided first half.

“It’s frustrating as the game got away from us after getting back into it. We have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

City play their final home game against Dumbarton on Saturday while rivals Albion Rovers travel to East Fife and Bonnyrigg Rose make the trip to Annan Athletic.

Elgin travel to Bonnyrigg on the final day of the season while Rovers host newly crowned champions Stirling Albion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Charlie Charlesworth hails swift reaction at Elgin City - but warns League Two survival…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Matt Jamieson, rear, in action for Elgin City against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
'Absolutely brilliant' Matt Jamieson praised after Elgin City beat Forfar 2-0 to take step…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
New boss search can wait at Elgin City as SPFL survival tops agenda, says…
Aaron Reid gave Elgin City the lead against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Charlie Charlesworth keen to build on Elgin City's display despite late setback to draw…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Charlie Charlesworth in 2018, during his spell in charge of Huntly.
Charlie Charlesworth hopes interim coaching team can rally Elgin City to League Two safety
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price says his men are up for survival fight at…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Whale-Like-Fish
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Jon Coltart stalked an Aberdeen Univeristy student and claimed they were married.
Stalker who thought medicine student was his wife to be medically assessed after year-long…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lorry driver who brandished a wooden baton chased a man outside Asda in Aberdeen as part of a family feud about a missing laptop. Craig Davidson carried out the 'planned and premeditated' attack outside the Garthdee supermarket Picture shows; Craig Davidson. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/04/2023
Lorry driver chased man with wooden baton in feud about missing laptop
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Jordan MacRae celebrates with Brora teammate Mark Nicolson. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd's winning…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]