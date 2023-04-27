Generation anxiety: Aberdeenshire mum-of-six says doomsday media is damaging a generation of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Generation anxiety: Aberdeenshire mum-of-six says doomsday media is damaging a generation of children

A north-east mother has hit out at 'extreme, alarmist' media, which she says is doing untold damage to youngsters.

By Calum Petrie
Kids are more anxious than ever, and the media isn't helping, according to a north-east mother-of-six.
We live in anxious times. But how much is based on reality, and how much is down to ‘extreme’ media coverage of events?

As many as one in five children and adolescents are now living with an anxiety disorder, according to NHS Scotland.

Of course, the causes of anxiety in children vary, but there’s no doubt that more young people than ever are struggling with their mental health.

At the same time, it’s never been easier for kids to keep up with events, with smartphones, social media and 24/7 news.

Everything a ‘crisis’

Terror crisis. Covid crisis. Ukraine crisis. Energy crisis. Cost-of-living crisis. Climate crisis. See a theme?

A report by the Scottish Government’s education, children and young people committee said that during lockdown, young people “were bombarded by daily catastrophizing media articles, usually accompanied with graphic visuals of mortality and infection levels.”

This “led to conversations within families and other networks about impending mass deaths.”

Children need protecting from increasingly alarmist news coverage. Image: Shutterstock

‘Kids just see that snippet and the fear gets them’

Caitlin Smart, a mother-of-six from Rothiemay near Huntly, told the P&J she thinks the mainstream media is doing untold damage to the younger generation.

“If you tell children that there is no future, because we’re destroying the planet, what do you expect them to do other than panic?”, she said.

“It’s constant, it’s everywhere you look, and everything is extreme. There never seems to be balance to articles, not even programmes like Newsround which kids watch in school.

“You see the dramatic headline and then read the article and think, ‘it doesn’t actually say anything like that’.

“It’s one thing you or I seeing that, but our brains are wired very differently when we’re young. Kids just see that snippet and the fear gets them.”

‘It’s not a good time to be a parent’

Caitlin said that unlike previous generations, today’s children need protected from ‘alarmist’ media. She limits what her own kids, aged from 18 months to 13 years, see and hear as far as possible.

“It’s not a good time to be a parent, that’s for sure. I do feel that I have to actively protect my children from it.

‘When the news comes on, I turn it off.’ Caitlin Smart says kids need protected from excessively negative media.

“If we’re in the car and the news comes on, I turn it off. I never watch the news around my children, I don’t buy a newspaper and I’m very aware of how much time they spend on devices. And I talk to them about what’s been spoken about in school.

“The children watch age appropriate TV including on demand services. Finding a balance is very important. Even more so with secondary children as they have far greater independent exposure to the internet and news sources.

“Our children don’t have access to a mobile phone before secondary school, which we feel is important in keeping home a safe space away from the constant bombardment.

“We try to allow them freedom with age appropriate constraints and attempt to keep an open dialogue. Mealtimes are definitely a fantastic way to find out what may have been raised in conversation at school, or perhaps things they may have overheard and have questions about.”

‘Everything is blown out of proportion, there’s no rational thinking’

Caitlin believes news coverage has not only become more extreme, but she also thinks children these days are being exposed to things that previously only adults would have seen or heard.

And she said both parents and children are being kept in a state of high alert.

“We’re sharing things with children that aren’t appropriate for them, in this new-found ‘discuss everything with kids and keep them in the loop’.

“Previously, kids weren’t exposed to that level of fear.

“It is ridiculous sometimes, everything is blown out of proportion, there’s no rational thinking.

Young people are now ‘in a state of constant alert’ because of catastrophic headlines. Image: Shutterstock

“Things like the cost-of-living situation – kids don’t need to know about that. But it’s everywhere, it’s on every channel, it’s on every advert, it’s on everything.

“And Covid was extraordinary, kids were far too involved in that and put under far too much pressure.

“This constant, alarmist, ‘red alert’ thing, that we’ve got to be in a state of ‘fight or flight’ all the time, you’re not allowed to just be on an even keel, there’s got to be a ‘next big thing’ that we’ve got to be frightened of. Parents themselves are now in a state of constant alert.”

‘Don’t yet know’ what the long-term effect on kids will be

What worries Caitlin more than anything is what this culture of fear is going to do to the young generation when they grow up.

“It’s got so extreme that we don’t yet know the damage it’s going to do to kids, living in this constant state of alert.

“Those hormones that come from a ‘fight or flight’ response just cannot be good for a growing child.

“To be in a permanent state of feeling like you need to react – that is going to really affect children, not just mentally but physically, particularly when they hit puberty.

“We don’t yet know what the long-term effects are going to be. You could have a whole generation of children with severe mental health issues, and that’s an entire workforce.”

