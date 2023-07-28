Forres Mechanics disappointed to lose Ben Barron to Elgin City – but add Dylan Lawrence

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is disappointed to have lost Ben Barron – but believes he has sourced replacements to fill the void.

The 18-year-old striker has joined League Two Elgin City after an impressive 2022-23 Breedon Highland League campaign in which he scored 16 goals.

However, as part of the deal the Can-Cans have secured striker Dylan Lawrence, 20, on loan from the Black and Whites until January.

Forres have also signed former Ross County prospect Calum Frame, 17, on a two-year contract.

Reflecting on Barron’s departure, Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “Ben’s been incredible. In my football career I’ve come across very few young men like him with such a good approach, attitude and dedication.

“He really wants to improve and does a lot of work in his own time. He’s vocal now and he’s become a leader as a young player.

“He’s also progressed physically.

“He’s not the finished article yet and he knows that.

“But, because of Ben’s attitude and professionalism, I think he’ll do nothing but improve and can continue to progress further.

“Nobody at Forres wanted to lose him, but equally we won’t stand in the way of boys if we feel the move is right for them.

“I think he’s a role model for a lot of young players.

“He handled the disappointment of being let go by a full-time club in Inverness Caley Thistle, but he never moaned or showed any bitterness.

“He just took it as a positive that he had to work harder, and he’s come into a tough league in the Highland League and scored 16 goals last season in a mid-table side.

“He’s a great lad and his mum and dad have also been fantastic to deal with, and it’s been a great example of how to conduct yourself.”

New recruits up to the challenge

Looking ahead, MacDonald is optimistic about what Lawrence and Frame – who has netted three times as a trialist in pre-season – will bring to Forres.

He added: “I know Ross Draper (Elgin player-manager) really rates Dylan and was reluctant to put him on loan, but feels a bit more experience and game time at our level will do him good.

“He’s played a lot of games for Elgin. It’s not a backward step for Dylan – it’s just trying to get regular game time and polish up on a couple of things, and then he’ll be ready to cement his place at Elgin.

“Dylan’s a player I’ve always admired and I’ve enquired about him before. We’re looking forward to working with him and hopefully he enjoys it and can kick on at Forres.

📑✍️ SIGNING NEWS 📑✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of 17 year old ex-Ross County striker Calum Frame on a 2 year contract pending SFA approvalhttps://t.co/4LSiMxd9bf Welcome to the club Calum, we hope to see more goals in our new Chocolate and Gold Hoops! 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Z299bAV72H — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) July 24, 2023

“We’re also delighted to get Calum in. He’s maybe somebody that was under the radar.

“I’d watched him for the Ross County under-18s a couple of times last season.

“He’s got the attributes we’re looking for. He’s quick, he makes clever runs and in terms of the physical side of the game, he’s surprised me with how he can look after himself.

“Calum’s a very good finisher and he scored something like 14 goals in 22 for County U18s.

“He has got the knack for scoring goals and hopefully he continues that.

“He’s impressed everyone at the club during the trial period.”