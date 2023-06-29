Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up platform for players

Manager Steven MacDonald believes Forres Mechanics provide a good platform for young players to develop after Ben Barron and Tom Brady penned contract extensions.

Striker Barron, 18, joined the Can-Cans on a permanent basis a year ago after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle and has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

Defender Brady, 21, has also extended his contract until the summer of 2025 having arrived at Mosset Park from Ross County three years ago.

Forres boss MacDonald said: “It always takes a bit of time with these things to get everything sorted out so it’s always good when players put pen to paper.

“Tom is still only 21 and he’s been doing well for us and I’m hopeful he’ll keep progressing for us this season.

“So it’s pleasing that Tom is staying and wants to kick on with us.

“I think Ben’s a great example for young players who face the adversity of leaving a full-time club.

“His attitude and enthusiasm has been brilliant. He was our top scorer last season with 16 goals and he’s come back to pre-season looking fitter and stronger.

“When we’re bringing in young players from full-time clubs we’re trying to progress them in the right way.

“They have a lot of options and the likes of Ben and others have chosen us ahead of clubs playing at a higher level or bigger name clubs than us.

“They’ve chosen us to gain game time and experience and for Ben it’s worked out really well for him and I think that’s a good example for others to follow.

“That’s not to say other players won’t be successful elsewhere but I think we’ve shown at Forres we can give these players a good platform.”

Interest to be expected

Barron’s impressive first full season in the Breedon Highland League has attracted attention from elsewhere.

League Two Elgin City are one of the clubs that have been linked with the teenager.

MacDonald isn’t surprised that other teams may be monitoring Barron and believes he has the capabilities to play at a higher level in the future.

He added: “There’s a bright future ahead for Ben and it’s only natural that other clubs might be looking at him.

“When they do well there’s always going to be interest and I’ve no doubt Ben will play at a higher level when the time’s right with the talent and desire he has.”