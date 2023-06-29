Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up platform for players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Barron and Tom Brady sign new Forres deals as Steven MacDonald talks up platform for players

Striker Barron and defender Brady have both penned extensions until the summer of 2025.

By Callum Law
Ben Barron, left, and Tom Brady, number 18, have signed new contracts with Forres Mechanics
Ben Barron, left, and Tom Brady, number 18, have signed new contracts with Forres Mechanics

Manager Steven MacDonald believes Forres Mechanics provide a good platform for young players to develop after Ben Barron and Tom Brady penned contract extensions.

Striker Barron, 18, joined the Can-Cans on a permanent basis a year ago after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle and has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

Defender Brady, 21, has also extended his contract until the summer of 2025 having arrived at Mosset Park from Ross County three years ago.

Forres boss MacDonald said: “It always takes a bit of time with these things to get everything sorted out so it’s always good when players put pen to paper.

“Tom is still only 21 and he’s been doing well for us and I’m hopeful he’ll keep progressing for us this season.

“So it’s pleasing that Tom is staying and wants to kick on with us.

“I think Ben’s a great example for young players who face the adversity of leaving a full-time club.

“His attitude and enthusiasm has been brilliant. He was our top scorer last season with 16 goals and he’s come back to pre-season looking fitter and stronger.

“When we’re bringing in young players from full-time clubs we’re trying to progress them in the right way.

“They have a lot of options and the likes of Ben and others have chosen us ahead of clubs playing at a higher level or bigger name clubs than us.

“They’ve chosen us to gain game time and experience and for Ben it’s worked out really well for him and I think that’s a good example for others to follow.

“That’s not to say other players won’t be successful elsewhere but I think we’ve shown at Forres we can give these players a good platform.”

Interest to be expected

Barron’s impressive first full season in the Breedon Highland League has attracted attention from elsewhere.

League Two Elgin City are one of the clubs that have been linked with the teenager.

MacDonald isn’t surprised that other teams may be monitoring Barron and believes he has the capabilities to play at a higher level in the future.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald

He added: “There’s a bright future ahead for Ben and it’s only natural that other clubs might be looking at him.

“When they do well there’s always going to be interest and I’ve no doubt Ben will play at a higher level when the time’s right with the talent and desire he has.”

