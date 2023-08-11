Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop

The Premiership club have allowed the 20-year-old attacker the chance to showcase his talents further in League Two with the Black and Whites from Moray.

By Paul Chalk
Matthew Wright, right, with Jordan White after scoring three goals against Nairn County in pre-season. Image: Jasperimage.
Matthew Wright, right, with Jordan White after scoring three goals against Nairn County in pre-season. Image: Jasperimage.

Elgin City have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of striker Matthew Wright from Premiership club Ross County.

The 20-year-old, who has already had loan spells with League One sides Montrose and Falkirk, will now gain further game-time with Ross Draper’s League Two outfit.

Wright, who scored a pre-season hat-trick in County’s 5-1 win at Nairn County, will spend the season with Elgin.

Borough Briggs player/manager Draper already has 17-year-old Staggies defender Connall Ewan and 19-year-old midfielder Ryan McLeman on loan and Wright completes the set.

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Wright, whose only senior goal for the County was a last-gasp leveller in a 3-3 draw against Rangers in January 2022, showed a further scoring knack at Montrose with six goals in 16 outings.

Draper, whose side were wasteful in their League Two-opening 1-0 home loss against Stranraer last week, says getting Wright on board is a real boost.

He said: “Matty had a little niggle, so we had to wait a couple of weeks, but we are delighted to get him on loan.

“We’re excited about what he can bring to the team. He’s a quality player who will bring a different kind of dimension to what we’ve got.

Matthew Wright was on loan at League One side Falkirk last season. Image: SNS.

“We’re working closely with Ross County and he’s one I’ve been hoping to bring to Elgin throughout the summer.

“We’ve been offered other boys, but the likes of Matty, Connall and Ryan from Ross County were who we wanted, so it was worth the wait to get these players on board.

“We hope to then have two more transfers to come in before the end of the month.”

Wright can hit goal trail at Elgin

County manager Malky Mackay is delighted to see another of his players make the short-term switch to the Moray club.

He said: “I am delighted that Matty has joined Elgin City. This is a platform for him to showcase his talents and prove himself in the SPFL.

“It is important for young players to continue to test themselves, and we believe Matty will thrive at Elgin. He was due to go out a couple of weeks ago and took a little knock.

“We felt we wanted to keep him local in terms of training every day with us.

“He is into league football again. Let’s see if he can go there, play and score goals.

“Connall Ewan got a man-of-the-match through at Elgin on his debut (against Stranraer). The quiet big lump just keeps going from strength to strength, which I love coming off the back of last year.

“He’s a natural born leader and he’s gone out and done that as well.

“It is good for young Ryan MacLeman to go into league football again as well.

“He’s another who is the quietest man in the world, but he gradually affected Forres (Mechanices in the Highland League) and now he’s gradually starting to affect Elgin.

Ross County midfielder Ryan MacLeman is also on loan at Elgin City this season. Image: Ross County FC.

“I’m delighted for George Robesten and Andrew Macleod at (Highland League) Nairn County as well.”

Draper wants more cutting edge

Elgin will be looking to get their first points on the board when they travel to Forfar Athletic this Saturday.

They will then host the Angus club next Tuesday in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round.

After the loss to Stranraer last week, Draper hopes a week of training will lead to an on-field improvement.

He said: “I watched the game back and we didn’t get in their final third enough. Everything was in front of Stranraer. Their two centre halves coasted the game because of how we played.

“We’ve had a full week now with our training sessions to work on that aspect of our play.

“Their goal last week came from an opportunity where we didn’t go into their final third, we lost the ball and it ends up in the back of our net after a couple of mistakes.

“The boys know we have to be better and we’ve got a chance to put that right at Forfar on Saturday.

“Forfar have a really settled team and they had good results in the Viaplay Cup (beating Cowdenbeath, Montrose and Arbroath).

“Their manager (Ray McKinnon) has them well-drilled and everyone knows their jobs.

Forfar Athletic manager Ray McKinnon.

“They are tough opposition and I think they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season – but this is an opportunity for us to show what we can do.

“We want to go and get points on the board before we get to the tie next week.

“We’re still working hard to improve the team, but we don’t want to be playing catch-up. We want to be in the pack and pushing.”

A knee injury kept Draper out of action on Saturday, so he will make a late call on whether he will play at Station Park, while he was heartened to see Jake Dolzanski and Rory MacEwan each get 45 minutes on their returns against Stranraer. Both should be in the travelling pool for Forfar.

More from Elgin City

Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Mitch Taylor confident Elgin City can surprise doubters in League Two campaign
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin City boss Ross Draper disappointed with below-par display against Stranraer
Striker Ben Barron will be eager to be a hit in League Two with Elgin City this season. Image: Bob Crombie
Ben Barron relishes chance to shine in League Two for Elgin City
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Defensive solidity at heart of success for Elgin City boss Ross Draper
Ryan Macleman celebrates scoring against St Johnstone B with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin…
Connall Ewan in action for Forres Mechanics against Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County defender Connall Ewan joins Elgin City on loan
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New signing Ben Barron to feature in Elgin City's SPFL Trust Trophy tie against…
Ben Barron in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics disappointed to lose Ben Barron to Elgin City - but add Dylan…
Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City can flourish in League Two after tough Viaplay Cup run, says boss…
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Viaplay Cup round-up: Elgin City hammered by Queen's Park; Brechin City beat League Two…

Conversation