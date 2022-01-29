Matthew Wright nets first Ross County goal to claim late 3-3 draw against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County struck in the depths of injury-time to salvage a well-earned 3-3 draw from a barnstorming encounter with champions Rangers.

County fell behind after only five minutes when Rangers debutant Amad Diallo found the net, however they capitalised on two blunders from the Gers defence to turn the game on its head through Jordan White and Regan Charles-Cook.

Rangers levelled early in the second half through James Tavernier before taking the lead through Connor Goldson, and looked to be well on their way to securing all three points.

That changed in the fifth minute of stoppage time, when teenager Matthew Wright came off the bench to net his first Staggies goal.

It was a dream impact from Wright, who hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis, in his first outing since returning from a loan spell with Brora Rangers.

County made four changes from the side which suffered a late defeat against Dundee United in midweek. The fit-again Jack Baldwin and Joseph Hungbo were restored to the starting line-up, while Jordan Tillson returned from suspension and Kayne Ramsay was also drafted in. Blair Spittal dropped out of the squad, with Declan Drysdale, Connor Randall and Dominic Samuel on the bench.

The Staggies had caused the Gers problems in the two previous meetings this term, despite falling to two 4-2 defeats. Malky Mackay’s men struck first when the sides last met at Ibrox in November, however it was the Gers who set the tone inside the opening five minutes. It was a dream start for Diallo following his loan move from Manchester United, with Ivorian given the simple task of tapping home from point-blank range after meeting a slick pass across goal by Joe Aribo.

The early setback did not appear to throw County off their stride, with some neat attacking play not initially amounting to pressure on the visitors’ goal. Rangers created a chance on the breakaway on 21 minutes, when Aribo played in Scott Arfield whose effort was held at the near post by Ash Maynard-Brewer.

County were gifted a leveller on 25 minutes though, when Hungbo’s innocuous cross was spilled by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, which allowed White to tuck into the empty net.

The Staggies could not believe their luck when another blunder allowed them to take the lead five minutes later. A knock on by White was inexplicably met by a fresh air swipe by Calvin Bassey, which allowed Charles-Cook in on goal to slot home his 10th goal of the campaign.

It was a tremendous turnaround by the Staggies, however they had to hold firm to retain their lead going into the interval. A powerful drive by Glen Kamara was held by Maynard Brewer, who subsequently did well to turn a Tavernier effort around the post following a neat interchange with Cedric Itten.

Tavernier threatened again with a free-kick which brushed the roof of the net just before half-time, however County went into the second half with the remit of preserving their lead.

Those intentions were stopped in their tracks just four minutes after the break however. Diallo, who continued to be a menacing presence, tried his luck with an effort from the edge of the box which Maynard-Brewer failed to hold on to, with Tavernier on hand to tuck home the rebound after the Staggies defence were unable to clear their lines.

It was virtually one-way traffic in the minutes that followed, with Maynard-Brewer gathering an Arfield effort at the second attempt, before Diallo saw a goalbound strike blocked behind by Jake Vokins.

Rangers’ pressure eventually paid off on 73 minutes however, when Arfield’s effort was saved by Maynard-Brewer, however Goldson reacted quickly to nod home the follow up.

The Staggies pushed for a leveller, which they should have netted just three minutes later. A Hungbo corner picked out the untracked Keith Watson, with the County skipper somehow heading his effort wide of target.

Rangers had chances to extend their lead, with Kemar Roofe hitting the post with a shot on the turn, while Fashion Sakala went through on goal but saw his effort well blocked by Maynard-Brewer.

County had the final say however, when Wright bundled home after the Gers had failed to clear a Hungbo corner to spark a euphoric reaction from the Staggies support.

ROSS COUNTY (4-5-1) – Maynard-Brewer 7; Ramsay 6, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Vokins 6 (Watson 64); Hungbo 7, Callachan 6 (Burroughs 83), Tillson 6, H Paton 6 (D Samuel 57), Charles-Cook 6; White 7 (Wright 83). Subs not used – Laidlaw, Drysdale, Randall, Watson, B Paton, Mackinnon.

RANGERS (4-3-3) – McGregor 5; Tavernier 7, Goldson 6, Bassey 5, Barisic 6; Arfield 7, Kamara 6, Aribo 7; Diallo 8 (Sakala 66), Itten 5 (Roofe 59), Kent 6. Subs not used – McLaughlin, Lundstram, Jack, Sands, Wright, Roofe, King, Lowry.

Referee – Nick Walsh 6

Man of the match: Amad Diallo