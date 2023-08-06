Elgin City boss Ross Draper disappointed with below-par display against Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Ross Draper disappointed with below-par display against Stranraer

The Borough Briggs side began the League Two campaign with a 1-0 reverse against the Stair Park men.

Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Elgin player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper admitted his team got what they deserved when they lost their League Two opener at home to Stranraer.

A first half James Dolan header earned full points for the Stair Park side after a scrappy encounter at Borough Briggs.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Draper said.

“I said to the boys that we haven’t been in their final third enough and it just felt a little bit safe, with no-one taking on responsibility of being the one that wants to do it.

“There’s plenty of stuff for us to work on going forward.

“We realise it’s day one of the league season and we just need to dust ourselves down a wee bit and go again next week, and it will be a better performance.”

Goalkeeper Tom McHale was disappointed his team conceded a sloppy goal midway through the first half.

“It wasn’t really a chance, more of a half chance but they’ve scored it,” he said.

“We’ve got to tidy up there, we can’t go letting goals like that in again this season.

“We’ve got a new squad and a new way of playing and it’s about patience.

“We know results count but it will come in time. We are not going to panic or rush things and we will work hard together.”

Draper pulled out of his own starting XI due to injury half an hour before kick-off with Jake Dolzanski promoted from the bench to take his place in defence.

He handed Ross County loan defender Connall Ewan his League Two debut alongside Dolzanski and Nathan Cooney in a defensive three, while Ben Barron made his first league appearance for the club in attack.

Ewan, 17, was named man of the match award for his assured display at the back, but going forward the Black and Whites carried little threat.

Stranraer had the first chance when centre-back Craig Ross skimmed the bar with a header from Dolan’s free kick on 16 minutes.

It was Dolan who opened the scoring for Stranraer seven minutes later, nodding home from close range after Elgin keeper Tom McHale parried Tam Orr’s angled drive.

Elgin barely got a sniff of a chance in the first 45 minutes with Liam Harvey seeing a header go wide and Ben Barron’s close-range effort being blocked.

Draper made a half time sub taking off Dolzanski, who was playing for the first time in four months after recovering from a knee injury, and bringing on midfielder Rory MacEwan.

Dolan nearly netted his second for the away side with a 20-yard strike that took a slight deflection and went just past the post midway through the second half.

Brian Cameron and Russell Dingwall both saw shots on goal deflected past as time ran out on the Moray side’s push for an equaliser.

