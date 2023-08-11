HMV Aberdeen to shut ‘temporarily’ for refit

HMV in Aberdeen will close its doors temporarily for a “short refit”.

The entertainment giant announced the Trinity Centre branch would be closing on August 27.

Taking to social media, bosses reassured music and film fans alike the “wonderful looking new shop” will open in late September.

The retailer suggested customers think of it like a “Dr Who regeneration”.

While there is no exact date on when the shop will reopen again, bosses have promised a “great big grand re-opening party”.

EXCITING NEWS🚨 WE ARE HAVING A REFIT!!! ..But just for a few weeks!

Think of it like a Dr Who regeneration…. Once we’re back in late Sept – we’ll have a wonderful looking new shop, loads more of the stuff you love and a great big grand re-opening party! pic.twitter.com/9ernkuUzzh — hmv Aberdeen (@hmvAberdeen) August 11, 2023

For years, the entertainment giant has been at risk in the Granite City.

In 2020, it was announced both the Aberdeen and Inverness stores would be closing down.

However, a new lease was agreed between the retailer and Trinity Centre owners, and the store stayed put.

Refit a boost for Trinity Centre?

HMV’s refit has come as a boost for the Trinity Centre at a time when efforts are being made to turn it around.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner of the Trinity shopping centre.

Mr Keane, a successful businessman known for revitalising unloved areas of Aberdeen while running the Douglas Hotel, pledged to turn around the mall.

One of his first missions was to stop any more gaps from opening up, by talking doubtful traders into staying put.

And this week, Trespass, which occupies a large unit within the facility, has performed a U-turn on closure plans.

HMV has been approached for a comment.