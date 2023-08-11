HMV Aberdeen to shut ‘temporarily’ for refit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMV Aberdeen to shut ‘temporarily’ for refit

The entertainment giant announced the Trinity Centre branch would be closing on August 27. 

By Lauren Taylor
hmv
HMV from Union Street.

HMV in Aberdeen will close its doors temporarily for a “short refit”.

The entertainment giant announced the Trinity Centre branch would be closing on August 27.

Taking to social media, bosses reassured music and film fans alike the “wonderful looking new shop” will open in late September.

The retailer suggested customers think of it like a “Dr Who regeneration”.

While there is no exact date on when the shop will reopen again, bosses have promised a “great big grand re-opening party”.

For years, the entertainment giant has been at risk in the Granite City.

In 2020, it was announced both the Aberdeen and Inverness stores would be closing down.

However, a new lease was agreed between the retailer and Trinity Centre owners, and the store stayed put.

Refit a boost for Trinity Centre?

HMV’s refit has come as a boost for the Trinity Centre at a time when efforts are being made to turn it around.

In July, Robert Keane was revealed by The Press and Journal as the new owner of the Trinity shopping centre.

Mr Keane, a successful businessman known for revitalising unloved areas of Aberdeen while running the Douglas Hotel, pledged to turn around the mall.

One of his first missions was to stop any more gaps from opening up, by talking doubtful traders into staying put.

And this week, Trespass, which occupies a large unit within the facility, has performed a U-turn on closure plans.

HMV has been approached for a comment.

New owner revealed: Businessman behind Shiprow revolution vows to turn around Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

