Ross County defender Connall Ewan joins Elgin City on loan

Ross County defender Connall Ewan has joined Elgin City on loan.

The 17 year-old spent last season on loan at Forres Mechanics where he was named player’s player of the year and he has been challenged by Staggies boss Malky Mackay to show what he can do at League Two level.

Mackay said: “I am delighted that Connall has agreed to join Elgin City.

“This will be his first venture into league football, and we are excited to see how he continues to build, after an excellent breakout season with Forres.

“It is important for our young players to continue to test themselves, and we believe this is a terrific next step for Connall.

“We know he is in good hands with Elgin, and we will keep a close eye on his progress moving forward.”