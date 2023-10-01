Elgin City manager Barry Smith ’embarrassed’ by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith ’embarrassed’ by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead

The Borough Briggs side sit bottom of League Two with five points from eight games following the heavy loss against the Blue Toon.

By Sophie Goodwin
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Peterhead's Rory McAllister, number nine, scored his side's second as Elgin suffered a 6-0 defeat at Balmoor. Image: Duncan Brown.

Barry Smith takes full responsibility for Elgin City’s 6-0 defeat at Balmoor Stadium which he admits left him feeling embarrassed.

In his fourth game in charge, the Black and Whites suffered the heavy loss where they went 2-0 down inside four minutes after goals from Scott Ross and Rory McAllister.

The floodgates opened in the second half in Peterhead as Kieran Shanks (2) and Hamish Ritchie got themselves on the scoresheet, with defender Ross scoring again to secure his brace.

Smith took full responsibility for the defeat which leaves his side sitting bottom of League Two with five points from eight games.

The Elgin boss said: “I’d like to apologise to the fans. It’s my responsibility to put a team out that should do better than that, and I take full responsibility for the result.

“We can’t afford to keep giving teams two goals at the start of games.

CINCH LEAGUE 2PETERHEAD V ELGIN PETERHEAD'S HAMISH RITCHIE CELEBRATES GOAL NO.6
Elgin captain Brian Cameron looks dejected after Hamish Ritchie scored Peterhead’s sixth goal. Image Duncan Brown.

“I change formation in the second half to try and get some more bodies forward, but it left us more exposed and then we get found out as they score four more goals.

“It’s not good enough, and like I say, I take full responsibility. I put out the team and the formation out that I thought would trouble Peterhead, but it never.

“Yes, I want the players to take a look at themselves, but I’ve got no questions of them because I take responsibility – we just have to make sure we get a reaction next week against Stenhousemuir.”

