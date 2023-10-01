Elgin City manager Barry Smith ’embarrassed’ by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead

Barry Smith takes full responsibility for Elgin City’s 6-0 defeat at Balmoor Stadium which he admits left him feeling embarrassed.

In his fourth game in charge, the Black and Whites suffered the heavy loss where they went 2-0 down inside four minutes after goals from Scott Ross and Rory McAllister.

The floodgates opened in the second half in Peterhead as Kieran Shanks (2) and Hamish Ritchie got themselves on the scoresheet, with defender Ross scoring again to secure his brace.

Smith took full responsibility for the defeat which leaves his side sitting bottom of League Two with five points from eight games.

The Elgin boss said: “I’d like to apologise to the fans. It’s my responsibility to put a team out that should do better than that, and I take full responsibility for the result.

“We can’t afford to keep giving teams two goals at the start of games.

“I change formation in the second half to try and get some more bodies forward, but it left us more exposed and then we get found out as they score four more goals.

“It’s not good enough, and like I say, I take full responsibility. I put out the team and the formation out that I thought would trouble Peterhead, but it never.

“Yes, I want the players to take a look at themselves, but I’ve got no questions of them because I take responsibility – we just have to make sure we get a reaction next week against Stenhousemuir.”