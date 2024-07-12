Elgin City out to spoil David Gray’s first competitive match in charge of Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City out to spoil David Gray’s first competitive match in charge of Hibernian

Manager Allan Hale is relishing the chance to host Premiership opponents to kick off the new season.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie

Elgin City manager Allan Hale hopes his League Two side can put on a five-star show against Premiership Hibs when they meet on Saturday.

The Edinburgh club head to Moray in their opening tie in Group C in the Premier Sports Cup in what will be David Gray’s first competitive match in charge of the capital club.

Hale has made seven summer signings as Elgin shaped up for the new campaign by winning friendlies against Highland League opponents Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle.

Hibs have returned from the Netherlands where they signed off with a 1-0 win against Greek club PAOK.

Hibernian’s Josh Campbell scores to round off a 5-0 pre-season win at Edinburgh City last month. Image: SNS

Defend well and attack with menace

Hale, whose seven signings include midfielder Lewis Hyde and strikers Dajon Golding and Ryan Sargent says they must get the balance right between defending well and showing bite in attack.

He said: “It’s one we’re looking forward to and it will be one that the players relish.

“In terms of our game-plan and our approach to it, we want to be positive.

“We’re asking our players to be brave and try to play the way we want them to play.

“We will, of course, have to concede possession. Hibs are three leagues above us and they train every day.

“They’re just back from two weeks abroad doing double sessions most days. They will be fit and sharp.

“Their new manager David Gray is building his own team, and the players are out to impress him.

“For us, we want to showcase that we have good, attacking players.

“But it would be naive to say we’re going to go gung-ho and all-out attack.

“We have to get the balance right and that means defend in the right areas and be able to attack in the right areas and create some chances of our own. Hopefully that will give Hibs a competitive game.”

Dajon Golding scored twice at Buckie Thistle last weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Golding ‘is a credit to himself’ – boss

One Elgin player who will hope to cause problems for Hibs is ex-Cove forward Golding, who scored a hat-trick against Forres and followed it with a brace at Buckie last weekend.

Hale added: “Dajon has hit the ground running, pretty much from where he left off last season.

“He’s come back fit and sharp, which is a credit to himself in terms of how serious he takes his career.

“He’s a very important signing for us and one we worked all summer to get concluded.

“We’re delighted that he sees his immediate future with Elgin, and we’re delighted he’s linked up with the squad again.

“Dajon was maybe disappointed with his numbers last season, but there were contributing factors to that.

“He was playing from February onwards with a pretty nasty (hamstring) injury, which he probably shouldn’t have been playing with. It showed his commitment to the cause at the time.

“He’s over that injury now and he’s fit, sharp and has been scoring goal.”

 

