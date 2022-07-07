Malky Mackay insists Ross County are ready for Premier Sports Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County are ready for Premier Sports Cup campaign

By Andy Skinner
July 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has no concerns over the Staggies’ lack of friendlies ahead of their first competitive game on Saturday.

County defeated Brora Rangers 4-1 on Wednesday, in their only warm-up match ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Buckie Thistle this weekend.

With Mackay having added eight new faces, the Staggies boss felt keeping the focus on squad bonding and warm weather training during last week’s camp in Italy outweighed the benefit of arranging extra bounce games.

Mackay said: “There’s a point where there’s a risk to actually playing a game and people getting injured because they have not been back long enough.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Brora Rangers.

“There’s not enough weeks and we had to give them four weeks off after such a long, hard season.

“We were also trying to do business to get players in, having lost nine at the end of the season.

“It is not quite as much as last year, but not far off. We knew that six loans would leave us and we have three in at the moment.

“We’re then starting to build a squad that know each other.

“But what we’ve had to do this year is bring eight new players into the group who don’t know each other.

“The best thing for that is what we did, which is bring them back for a week and then take them away to our training camp in Italy.

“They were mixing with each other 24 hours a day and got some great work in.

“One of the downsides of playing matches abroad is you’re never quite sure what the standard will be, what standard of pitch you’ll play on – it can be so random.

“If you play games, you also miss training days while away.”

Competitive action will prepare Staggies for Premiership kick-off

The Staggies are heavy favourites to win Group C and advance to the last-16 of the competition, with League One side Dunfermline the only other full-time side in their section.

Mackay says the demands of competitive football will help to sharpen his side up for their Premiership opener away to Hearts on July 30.

Malky Mackay.

He added: “It is a unique thing in Scotland. We were going to embrace that last year and we played Elgin before going into the cup.

“Then Covid struck us and it put us behind the eight ball for a couple of weeks.

“We have cup games coming up and we absolutely want to win every game and get through.

“At the same time, there’s a progression in it in terms of who we play as we work to get ready for Tynecastle.

“Buckie will be an absolutely competitive game, but another step forward in our preparations, before we face Dunfermline, Alloa and East Fife.”

