Lossiemouth looking to stay in Highland League’s top half

By Callum Law
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is hoping their good form can continue when they face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is hoping their good form can continue when they face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell has challenged his players to try to stay in the top half of the Breedon Highland League.

After victories in their last two games the Coasters are ninth in the table ahead of today’s clash with Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Russell has been pleased with what he’s seen from his side so far this campaign and hopes it will continue.

He said: “The challenge for us is to try to stay in the top half if we can.

“Last season we finished 15th but we were only seven points off 10th and we were in that very competitive group.

“Right now there is only two points between ninth and 14th so positions can change very quickly.

“But we don’t want to be looking backwards. We want to keep looking forwards and if we can get three points against Clach then hopefully that moves us a bit closer to the teams above us.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can return to winning ways against Lossiemouth

“In terms of the games we’ve played so far we’re three points better off than the same fixtures last season.

“It’s not a huge improvement, but it’s still improvement and our goals for and against is better as well.”

Clach, meanwhile, are 16th in the Highland League.

Manager Jordan MacDonald believes they are in a false position, but knows the only way to change that is to start picking up results.

He added: “I can say we should be in a different position as much as I want but unless we start picking up results we’re going to stay there.

“Apart from the Turriff game where we were lucky to only get beat 4-1, we’ve actually had good spells in every game.

“But at the end of the day we’ve lost most of the games and when we have good spells we need to make them count.

“Teams aren’t having to work hard to get their goals against us which is frustrating.

“We know how we need to stop it as a team and things will change.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos are without Sam Burnett for Huntly’s visit to Harlaw Park. Alex Thoirs, Zander Jack, Max Berton and Colin Charlesworth miss out forr the Black and Golds.

League leaders Brechin City welcome Keith to Glebe Park for a fixture which kicks off at 2pm.

Brechin have bolstered their squad by signing former Falkirk and Swansea attacker Botti Biabi on a deal until the end of the season. 

Strathspey Thistle will aim for their first victory of the season when Turriff United visit Seafield Park.

James McShane, Thomas McInnes and Alan Kerr are unavailable for the Grantown side, while Turra will be looking to end a run of four straight losses in all competitions.

Wick Academy welcome back Jack Halliday, James Mackintosh and Sean Munro for Formartine United’s visit to Harmsworth Park, but Gordon McNab, Jack Henry, Richard Macadie, David Allan, Brandon Sinclair and Alan Farquhar are still missing,

Rothes face Buckie Thistle at Mackessack Park. Kyle Whyte and Greg Morrison are out for the Speysiders with Bruce Milne, Gregg Main and Allen Mackenzie doubts.

Scott Adams and Kevin Fraser will be missing for the Jags.

