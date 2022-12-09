Junior football: Hermes and East End go head-to-head in Quest Engineering Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend’s main focus is on the second stage of the Quest Engineering Cup with eight ties scheduled for Saturday including the meeting of Hermes and East End at Lochside Park in what should be an extremely close affair.

It should also be an interesting tie at Heathryfold when the McBookie.com Championship top two, Sunnybank and Fraserburgh United, do battle while in-form Rothie Rovers travel to Links Park to face Montrose Roselea in what could be another potential upset.

Stoneywood Parkvale travel to Glentanar and boss Ian Davidson is expecting a tough afternoon.

He said: “We’re looking forward to it. We’ve enjoyed hard games against them in the past and this won’t be any different.”

It’s an all Premier League encounter at The Meadows where Ellon United host Maud and United manager Keith McHattie is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “We had a good win against them recently and a repeat would do nicely but, on their day, any team in the top flight can beat anyone else.”

Bridge of Don Thistle meet Buchanhaven Hearts at Aberdeen Sports Village, Dyce welcome Islavale to Ian Mair Park and Stonehaven make the trip to Forres Thistle.

There are two Premier League matches scheduled with both offering significant incentives to their participants.

Culter can leapfrog Hermes and go top of the table if they win at Colony Park, who are on the lookout for a new manager after Kevin Bonarius decided to step down due to other commitments, while bottom club Dufftown are at Banchory St Ternan, knowing a repeat of their victory against Saints last month will see them move above their opponents.

In the Championship, Newmachar United are at home to Lossiemouth United, Aberdeen University go to Burghead Thistle, Deveronside entertain Longside and Cruden Bay visit New Elgin.

All matches get underway at 1.30pm.