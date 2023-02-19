Brechin come from behind to defeat Locos; Fraserburgh too strong for Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City got back to winning ways and kept up their Highland League title challenge on course with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park.

Manager Andy Kirk had stated before the match that he was looking for a positive reaction from his players following a disappointing performance in the 0-0 draw at Nairn the previous week and he was delighted with the way his team responded in what was an impressive display against the Locos.

“We were pleased with the outcome of the game,” he said.

“We started the match a wee bit uncharacteristically and conceded an early goal which gave us a little bit of a scare.

“But thereafter I felt that we really got hold of the game and scored some cracking goals.

“The players showed a different reaction, attitude and energy today.

“We weren’t as free-flowing as we normally are but I think a lot of credit has to go to Inverurie who worked extremely hard and were well organised.

“We changed a couple of personnel today because you sometimes need to freshen things up but I was pleased with the reaction from last week.

“We can definitely play a lot better but it was really important that we got last week’s disappointment out of our system and we achieved that.”

Back to winning ways 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WspH9dfPDJ — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 18, 2023

Locos shocked their hosts when they grabbed the lead after just four minutes when City keeper Lenny Wilson failed to gather a Tam Reid cross with Lloyd Robertson on hand to slot the ball home.

City fought back to level the match seven minutes later when Ewan Loudon prodded the ball past Locos keeper Andy Reid following a goalmouth scramble.

Loudon was on the mark against four minutes before the break when he converted from the penalty spot after he had been upended in the box by Reid.

Locos Line-up… Our starting XI remains unchanged from last weekends 4-0 victory. Kick Off: 2pm! 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SbvQKue45T — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) February 18, 2023

City extended their advantage seven minutes into the second half when Marc Scott collected a great through pass from Anthony McDonald and rounded the keeper to make it 3-1.

Kieran Inglis, who was outstanding throughout, made it 4-1 with four minutes remaining when he drilled home a right-foot drive from the edge of the box with Jamie Bain putting the gloss on an impressive home performance when he headed home goal number five from an Inglis set-piece in stoppage time.

Locos boss Andy Low was heartened by the way his team had performed despite the final score.

He said: “We were disappointed with the way the match ended because I felt that we were well in the game even when Brechin went 3-1 ahead.

“We had chances thereafter to reduce the deficit and get ourselves back into the match but we seemed to let the game go in the last 15 minutes or so and although City ran out 5-1 winners I didn’t feel that it was a 5-1 match.

“It was a frustrating afternoon for us but there were a lot of positives to take from our performance despite the final scoreline.”

Fraserburgh 4-0 Keith

Fraserburgh rang the changes following their marvellous midweek Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield victory but still ran out comfortable winners against Keith at Bellslea Park.

They opened the scoring inside two minutes, which set the scene for the rest of the afternoon.

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “We made three or four changes as it’s been a tough seven days, starting with the game at Brora.

“There was a lot of emotion after the final, which takes a lot more out of you than you think.

“We dominated the match and had we been a bit sharper we would have scored more.

“I can’t fault the boys though, and it’s another clean sheet for the young kid (Sam Inglis) in goals.

“I think we’ve now conceded one goal in six games, and we also have the firepower. All in all, a very good seven days.”

The reigning champions made the perfect start when Keith goalie Craig Reid palmed away a corner, only for Sean Butcher to pounce and rifle the loose ball home from 16 yards.

With Broch storming forward at every opportunity Butcher netted again in the 13th minute, only for effort to be chalked off for offside.

Two minutes later though, it was 2-0 when a left wing cross found Scott Barbour unmarked at the back post and he easily slotted home.

It was all over bar the shouting seven minutes after half-time when visiting goalie Reid came racing out of his charge to try and clear the ball but with the gaping goals in full view Ryan Sargent superbly lofted it into the roof of the net from 18 yards.

Reid atoned with a terrific save on the hour mark, tipping away a Barbour overhead kick.

However, Broch had the last say with 11 minutes remaining, ex-Maroons striker Josh Bolton clipping home from close range.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We didn’t play well, and to be perfectly honest Fraserburgh were just too good for us.

“We needed to start well and didn’t.

“The first goal we thought there was an offside call, but it wasn’t given, and anyway we didn’t defend the corner.

“We were poor defensively in the first half and were lucky going in at half-time only two goals down.”