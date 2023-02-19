Brechin come from behind to defeat Locos; Fraserburgh too strong for Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin come from behind to defeat Locos; Fraserburgh too strong for Keith

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Brechin captain Jamie Bain scored his side's fifth goal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City got back to winning ways and kept up their Highland League title challenge on course with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park.

Manager Andy Kirk had stated before the match that he was looking for a positive reaction from his players following a disappointing performance in the 0-0 draw at Nairn the previous week and he was delighted with the way his team responded in what was an impressive display against the Locos.

“We were pleased with the outcome of the game,” he said.

“We started the match a wee bit uncharacteristically and conceded an early goal which gave us a little bit of a scare.

“But thereafter I felt that we really got hold of the game and scored some cracking goals.

“The players showed a different reaction, attitude and energy today.

“We weren’t as free-flowing as we normally are but I think a lot of credit has to go to Inverurie who worked extremely hard and were well organised.

“We changed a couple of personnel today because you sometimes need to freshen things up but I was pleased with the reaction from last week.

“We can definitely play a lot better but it was really important that we got last week’s disappointment out of our system and we achieved that.”

Locos shocked their hosts when they grabbed the lead after just four minutes when City keeper Lenny Wilson failed to gather a Tam Reid cross with Lloyd Robertson on hand to slot the ball home.

City fought back to level the match seven minutes later when Ewan Loudon prodded the ball past Locos keeper Andy Reid following a goalmouth scramble.

Loudon was on the mark against four minutes before the break when he converted from the penalty spot after he had been upended in the box by Reid.

City extended their advantage seven minutes into the second half when Marc Scott collected a great through pass from Anthony McDonald and rounded the keeper to make it 3-1.

Kieran Inglis, who was outstanding throughout, made it 4-1 with four minutes remaining when he drilled home a right-foot drive from the edge of the box with Jamie Bain putting the gloss on an impressive home performance when he headed home goal number five from an Inglis set-piece in stoppage time.

Locos boss Andy Low was heartened by the way his team had performed despite the final score.

He said: “We were disappointed with the way the match ended because I felt that we were well in the game even when Brechin went 3-1 ahead.

“We had chances thereafter to reduce the deficit and get ourselves back into the match but we seemed to let the game go in the last 15 minutes or so and although City ran out 5-1 winners I didn’t feel that it was a 5-1 match.

“It was a frustrating afternoon for us but there were a lot of positives to take from our performance despite the final scoreline.”

Fraserburgh 4-0 Keith

Fraserburgh rang the changes following their marvellous midweek Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield victory but still ran out comfortable winners against Keith at Bellslea Park.

They opened the scoring inside two minutes, which set the scene for the rest of the afternoon.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “We made three or four changes as it’s been a tough seven days, starting with the game at Brora.

“There was a lot of emotion after the final, which takes a lot more out of you than you think.

“We dominated the match and had we been a bit sharper we would have scored more.

“I can’t fault the boys though, and it’s another clean sheet for the young kid (Sam Inglis) in goals.

“I think we’ve now conceded one goal in six games, and we also have the firepower. All in all, a very good seven days.”

The reigning champions made the perfect start when Keith goalie Craig Reid palmed away a corner, only for Sean Butcher to pounce and rifle the loose ball home from 16 yards.

With Broch storming forward at every opportunity Butcher netted again in the 13th minute, only for effort to be chalked off for offside.

Two minutes later though, it was 2-0 when a left wing cross found Scott Barbour unmarked at the back post and he easily slotted home.

It was all over bar the shouting seven minutes after half-time when visiting goalie Reid came racing out of his charge to try and clear the ball but with the gaping goals in full view Ryan Sargent superbly lofted it into the roof of the net from 18 yards.

Reid atoned with a terrific save on the hour mark, tipping away a Barbour overhead kick.

However, Broch had the last say with 11 minutes remaining, ex-Maroons striker Josh Bolton clipping home from close range.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We didn’t play well, and to be perfectly honest Fraserburgh were just too good for us.

“We needed to start well and didn’t.

“The first goal we thought there was an offside call, but it wasn’t given, and anyway we didn’t defend the corner.

“We were poor defensively in the first half and were lucky going in at half-time only two goals down.”

