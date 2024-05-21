Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean reveals why he’s committed his future to Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean reveals why he’s committed his future to Nairn County

The 28-year-old has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean.
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean.

Dylan Maclean had considered hanging up his gloves next year – but says his enjoyment of playing for Nairn County will keep him at the club for longer.

The Wee County goalkeeper has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

After becoming a father for the first time last year, Maclean had thought about retirement in the not too distant future.

But speaking to new manager Ross Tokely about Nairn’s future direction convinced him to keep going.

The 28-year-old helped the Wee County win their first trophy in 11 years when they claimed the North of Scotland Cup in November.

Explaining why he’s committed his future to the club, Maclean said: “Nairn is a well-run club with really good fans and the facilities we’ve got are really good as well.

“For me, it’s important to enjoy my football and to feel welcome at the club.

“It may be part-time, but it’s a big commitment – and I saw that more at the tail end of the season with having a newborn son and things like that.

“I had thought that next season might be my last year now that I’ve got a family.

“But after speaking to the manager about his plans, I’ve decided to keep going for another couple of years.

“The club is moving forward and winning the cup probably took some folk by surprise a wee bit.

“It was a good season overall and we want to try to build on it.”

Morning dips get Maclean ready for next season

For Maclean, whose day job is as a groundworker, the commitment to football doesn’t diminish during the close season and he’s already busy preparing for next term.

He added: “It’s quite hard physically with training and playing and then going to work the next day and having to lay slabs and lock block and stuff like that.

“The job I do is quite manual so I need to try to look after myself.

“I was away swimming in Loch Ness at 6am (on Tuesday) to try to help the muscles and I’ve also got an ice tub in the garden to help with recovery.”

Dylan Maclean in action for Nairn.

Maclean signed for Nairn in 2015 and his new contract puts him in contention to be awarded a testimonial.

He said: “I’m not somebody that would expect one and when I first signed for the club it was never something I would have expected to get close to.

“Callum Maclean, Kenny Mackenzie and myself are all coming into our 10th year with the club.

“If a testimonial happens that would be great – even a joint one or something would be really special.”

