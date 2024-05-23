Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth hails the return of Adam Morris

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted Adam Morris fancied another crack at the Breedon Highland League after rejoining the Black and Golds.

The midfielder, who is from Liverpool, has penned a two-year contract with the Christie Park club.

Morris first appeared in north football with Fort William during the 2021-22 season with his form leading to Huntly recruiting him in the summer of 2022.

Last year the 20-year-old left to return south, however, next term he will be back in the Highland League at Huntly.

Boss Charlesworth said: “Adam moved back down to Liverpool, but when he moved away people at the club kept in contact with him.

“He was an important part of the team and we were sorry to see him go.

“Adam reached out to us a few months ago saying that he wanted to have another crack at the Highland League if we’d be interested in signing him.

“The conversations were pretty straightforward, Adam wants to come back and finish what he started at Huntly.

“The only reason it’s taken a bit of time to complete the deal is because Adam has been organising a flat and a job for himself, but that’s all sorted now.”

Morris fits Huntly style

Charlesworth was a coach under Allan Hale when Morris was previously at Huntly and has been an admirer of his ability since then.

He added: “When Adam was here before I had the opportunity to train with and against him and watch him play for us on Saturday.

“I’m quite a new manager but the style I want us to play, which echoes what the club did previously under Allan, is a high intensity, fast-paced style and Adam epitomises that.

“His work off the ball and his ability to cover a lot of ground is great, he’s relentless in that regard and he’s got quality on the ball that we need to go and create things.

“I’m excited to get Adam back to Huntly and I’m sure the fans will be as well. He’s a player that gets you off your seat with the ability he’s got.”