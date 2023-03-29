Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson is relishing the challenge of trying to shackle free-scoring Brechin City.

The title-chasing Hedgemen visit Bellslea this evening to take on the current Breedon Highland League champions.

Brechin hit Wick for 10 at the weekend, with striker Grady McGrath netting five, but Broch defender Simpson is looking forward to trying to shut out the Angus side.

🔴 @BrechinCityFC's @mcgrath_grady now leads the all comps scoring charts after scoring 5⃣ in the Hedgemen's 10-0 win on Saturday. Watch full highlights of the win with #HighlandLeagueWeekly here:https://t.co/cPvjG4J8NR pic.twitter.com/b3jn0bphHG — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) March 28, 2023

The 22-year-old said: “They scored 10 goals at the weekend so we know they’ve got lots of good attacking options and we need to do our best to try to keep them out.

“Whoever plays in the back four will need to be at top of their game, but hopefully we can work well as a unit and keep them at bay.

“You always want to play against the best players possible and I look forward to these type of games and playing against the best players in the league.”

Brechin would narrow the gap on league leaders Buckie Thistle to three points with a win.

Although it’s a crucial game for the Hedgemen, Simpson insists it’s also an important encounter for Fraserburgh.

The Buchan outfit are fifth in the table, 18 points behind the leaders.

Simpson added: “It’s a big game for us and we want to redeem ourselves to some extent.

“We’ve let ourselves down in the league this season and we need to prove to people that we still are a top team.

“People have been writing us off and saying we’re one-season wonders and things like that, so this is a chance for us to put things right to some extent.

“You take pride in your performance and we all know as a group we haven’t been quite good enough in the league.

“But we want to finish the season as strongly as possible and then move on to next season.”

City skipper upbeat

Brechin captain Jamie Bain is optimistic about their chances of leaving Bellslea with three points.

However, the defender won’t take anything for granted following the last meeting between the sides.

That was at the beginning of 2022 when Fraserburgh recovered from 3-0 down to win 5-3 at Glebe Park.

Bain said: “The games between now and the end of the season are massive. We’ve got Fraserburgh away, Turriff at home, then Brora away – these are massive games.

“We take each game as it comes, but if we put ourselves out there like we did on Saturday, I don’t see why we can’t get three points.

“We had a good tussle with Fraserburgh last season, particularly the game when we were three up and they came back to take the game away from us.

“We’ll go into it with a full squad, fresh legs, and hopefully do what we need to do to get the win.”

Bain is enjoying being involved in a title race which could come down to the clash between Brechin and Buckie on the last day.

The former Airdrieonians, Forfar and Clyde player added: “It is exciting, but we just need to take care of ourselves. If we do that and keep winning games then we’ll put the pressure on them.

“In this league you can’t drop many points; it showed last season in the fight between Buckie and Fraserburgh. We’ll keep fighting and battling every week and do the best we can.”

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin welcome Banks o’ Dee to Grant Street Park. Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon and attacker Paul Brindle are out for the Lilywhites.

Long-term absentees Kyle Willox, Marc Young and Neale Allan are still sidelined for Dee.