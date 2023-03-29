Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test

The title-chasing Hedgemen visit Bellslea this evening to take on the current Breedon Highland League champions.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson is relishing the challenge of trying to shackle free-scoring Brechin City.

Brechin hit Wick for 10 at the weekend, with striker Grady McGrath netting five, but Broch defender Simpson is looking forward to trying to shut out the Angus side.

The 22-year-old said: “They scored 10 goals at the weekend so we know they’ve got lots of good attacking options and we need to do our best to try to keep them out.

“Whoever plays in the back four will need to be at top of their game, but hopefully we can work well as a unit and keep them at bay.

“You always want to play against the best players possible and I look forward to these type of games and playing against the best players in the league.”

Brechin would narrow the gap on league leaders Buckie Thistle to three points with a win.

Although it’s a crucial game for the Hedgemen, Simpson insists it’s also an important encounter for Fraserburgh.

The Buchan outfit are fifth in the table, 18 points behind the leaders.

Simpson added: “It’s a big game for us and we want to redeem ourselves to some extent.

“We’ve let ourselves down in the league this season and we need to prove to people that we still are a top team.

“People have been writing us off and saying we’re one-season wonders and things like that, so this is a chance for us to put things right to some extent.

“You take pride in your performance and we all know as a group we haven’t been quite good enough in the league.

“But we want to finish the season as strongly as possible and then move on to next season.”

City skipper upbeat

Brechin captain Jamie Bain is optimistic about their chances of leaving Bellslea with three points.

However, the defender won’t take anything for granted following the last meeting between the sides.

That was at the beginning of 2022 when Fraserburgh recovered from 3-0 down to win 5-3 at Glebe Park.

Bain said: “The games between now and the end of the season are massive. We’ve got Fraserburgh away, Turriff at home, then Brora away – these are massive games.

“We take each game as it comes, but if we put ourselves out there like we did on Saturday, I don’t see why we can’t get three points.

“We had a good tussle with Fraserburgh last season, particularly the game when we were three up and they came back to take the game away from us.

“We’ll go into it with a full squad, fresh legs, and hopefully do what we need to do to get the win.”

Bain is enjoying being involved in a title race which could come down to the clash between Brechin and Buckie on the last day.

Brechin captain Jamie Bain

The former Airdrieonians, Forfar and Clyde player added: “It is exciting, but we just need to take care of ourselves. If we do that and keep winning games then we’ll put the pressure on them.

“In this league you can’t drop many points; it showed last season in the fight between Buckie and Fraserburgh. We’ll keep fighting and battling every week and do the best we can.”

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin welcome Banks o’ Dee to Grant Street Park. Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon and attacker Paul Brindle are out for the Lilywhites.

Long-term absentees Kyle Willox, Marc Young and Neale Allan are still sidelined for Dee.

