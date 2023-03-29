‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after cafes warn of overload

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen beachgoers have jumped to the defence of Fittie food trucks after local cafe owners warned there are far too many.

Stung by the criticism, dozens of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers got in touch to praise the quality – and diversity – of food at the Fittie end of the beach.

They also told cafes and restaurants on the beach to pull up their socks if they want to keep pace with the new outlets, though some readers did describe the food trucks as unsightly.

The comments flooded in after two restaurant owners took aim at the influx of mobile catering vans along the beachfront.

A council meeting this month highlighted there are 21 current licences in operation and five pending, a number the restaurant owners said is too high.

The owners also called out the food truck for not paying rent or business rates, and missing out on fees for litter collection.

Here’s what you think

Reader Amanda Hirst raced to the defence of the food vans, saying she loved them as well as the surf school on Fittie.

“Much more choice, great start-ups,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be great to have a really diverse and vibrant seafront? The surf school draws a different crowd to the lolly lickers and you have to move with the times.”

Shuana Bharatia was also on the side of the food trucks – one in particular.

“I like them all – variety is the spice of life,” she said. “But the best-tasting coffee is the Cairn van.”

Jemma Buxton took a more rounded view, saying: “What’s being sold in the cafes isn’t the same as the vans, and we personally prefer the food from the vans.”

A few readers showed little patience for the restaurant owners’ point of view.

“They have had it their own way for years,” said Gordon Pittendreigh. “Time for a little competition.”

Cameron McPherson added: “Up your game and you’ll get customers. Simple.”

‘Beachfront looks like a caravan park’

Other readers were on the restaurants’ side.

Concerns about over-crowding and congestion mixed with fears that the trucks are spoiling the look of the beach.

“Couldn’t agree more,” Leola Mitchell said of the article. “South end of the beachfront looks like a caravan park. Really an eyesore.”

Frank Greig put it more starkly. “Eyesore along the beachfront the lot of them. Get rid.”

Meanwhile, there was some awareness of the extra costs the restaurants pay compared to the food trucks.

“Sympathies with the rate payers and those carrying higher overheads,” said George Beedie.

And one or two readers took umbrage at the suggestion the food trucks serve better food.

Greig John Bain said: “There’s no van beating The Pier for a hungover breakfast on a Saturday, boys.”