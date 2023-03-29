‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after cafes warn of overload

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after cafes warn of overload

After cafe and restaurant operators on Aberdeen beach warned there are too many mobile catering vans, readers highlighted the quality and diversity they bring to the seafront.

By Andy Morton
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen beachgoers have jumped to the defence of Fittie food trucks after local cafe owners warned there are far too many.

Stung by the criticism, dozens of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers got in touch to praise the quality – and diversity – of food at the Fittie end of the beach.

They also told cafes and restaurants on the beach to pull up their socks if they want to keep pace with the new outlets, though some readers did describe the food trucks as unsightly.

The comments flooded in after two restaurant owners took aim at the influx of mobile catering vans along the beachfront.

A council meeting this month highlighted there are 21 current licences in operation and five pending, a number the restaurant owners said is too high.

The owners also called out the food truck for not paying rent or business rates, and missing out on fees for litter collection.

Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson has spoken out against the food trucks on the beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Here’s what you think

Reader Amanda Hirst raced to the defence of the food vans, saying she loved them as well as the surf school on Fittie.

“Much more choice, great start-ups,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be great to have a really diverse and vibrant seafront? The surf school draws a different crowd to the lolly lickers and you have to move with the times.”

Shuana Bharatia was also on the side of the food trucks – one in particular.

“I like them all – variety is the spice of life,” she said. “But the best-tasting coffee is the Cairn van.”

Jemma Buxton took a more rounded view, saying: “What’s being sold in the cafes isn’t the same as the vans, and we personally prefer the food from the vans.”

A few readers showed little patience for the restaurant owners’ point of view.

“They have had it their own way for years,” said Gordon Pittendreigh. “Time for a little competition.”

Cameron McPherson added: “Up your game and you’ll get customers. Simple.”

‘Beachfront looks like a caravan park’

Other readers were on the restaurants’ side.

Concerns about over-crowding and congestion mixed with fears that the trucks are spoiling the look of the beach.

“Couldn’t agree more,” Leola Mitchell said of the article. “South end of the beachfront looks like a caravan park. Really an eyesore.”

Frank Greig put it more starkly. “Eyesore along the beachfront the lot of them. Get rid.”

Meanwhile, there was some awareness of the extra costs the restaurants pay compared to the food trucks.

Some readers sided with the beachfront restaurants. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Sympathies with the rate payers and those carrying higher overheads,” said George Beedie.

And one or two readers took umbrage at the suggestion the food trucks serve better food.

Greig John Bain said: “There’s no van beating The Pier for a hungover breakfast on a Saturday, boys.”

