Home Sport Football Highland League

Jamie Michie signs for Forres Mechanics; Keith land Josh Buchan on loan

Michie joins the Can-Cans following his release by Inverurie Locos, while Buchan has been loaned to the Maroons by Locos.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie, pictured during his time with Inverurie Locos, has signed for Forres Mechanics.
Jamie Michie, pictured during his time with Inverurie Locos, has signed for Forres Mechanics.

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have recruited Jamie Michie.

The 32-year-old former Inverurie Locos and Formartine United midfielder was released by the Railwaymen last month.

Michie was keen to remain in the Breedon Highland League and has joined the Can-Cans, who welcome Deveronvale to Mosset Park today.

Manager MacDonald said: “As soon as Jamie became available I enquired because the experience he’s got appealed to me.

“We’ve seen all season and probably last season as well that we’ve been short of an experienced player like that.

“I wasn’t sure how we’d get on because I knew there would be a lot of clubs interested in Jamie.

“Jamie’s still got the desire to play in the Highland League. I’ve been really impressed speaking to him and he fits in with what we’re looking for.

“Hopefully it will be a good match for everyone, Jamie’s always a player I’ve liked.

“He’s very enthusiastic, he’s got good vision and can see a pass in midfield and he’s also a good talker who will help our young players.”

Michie will miss this afternoon’s game due to work commitments. Mark McLauchlan, Andrew Skinner and Shaun Cameron are also out for the Can-Cans.

Matthew Petermann and long-term absentee Dane Ballard are unavailable for the Banffers, who are aiming to end a six-game winless run.

Buchan bolsters Keith

Elsewhere, Keith have bolstered their squad ahead of facing Formartine United at North Lodge Park (2pm kick-off) with the signing of Josh Buchan on loan from Inverurie.

The 18-year-old defender, who has previously been with Dundee, will seek regular game time with the Maroons.

Keith boss Craig Ewen said: “Josh is an excellent young player, who has a very good pedigree in youth football.

“He’s composed on the ball, has a good touch and can play anywhere across the defence.

Keith boss Craig Ewen has recruited Josh Buchan on loan

“He’s at an age where he’s trying to break into a Highland League team and get minutes.

“With us having a couple of defensive concerns he’s somebody I felt could come in and do a job for us.

“Josh ticks all the boxes for us and we’re pleased to sign him on-loan.”

Keith are without Ethan Smith, Murray Addison and Joey Wilson for this afternoon’s encounter due to injury, while Jordan Lynch and Jake Stewart are unable to play against their parent club.

Daniel Park and Kieran Adams are still out for Formartine.

