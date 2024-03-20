Grant Noble happy to help Deveronvale in interim manager role after making Princess Royal Park return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Noble happy to help Deveronvale in interim manager role after making Princess Royal Park return

The 36-year-old, who had three spells with the Banffers as a player, will be caretaker boss for the rest of the season.

By Callum Law
Grant Noble has been named interim manager of Deveronvale.
Interim manager Grant Noble is eager to try to rejuvenate Deveronvale – but isn’t looking beyond the end of the season.

Following the resignation of boss Craig Stewart at the weekend Noble, who had three spells with the Banffers as a player, has been asked to take charge for the last six games of the campaign.

The 36-year-old was a player-coach at Princess Royal Park last term, but moved to Junior outfit Deveronside as a player last summer.

With Side in contention to win promotion from the NRJFA Championship it was a tough decision for Noble to return to the Breedon Highland League in a managerial capacity.

And he says he’s had no thoughts about doing the job on a permanent basis.

Noble said: “It was a difficult decision because I’ve enjoyed it at Deveronside. But I’ve got an affinity with Deveronvale and it was hard to say no to trying to help the club out.

“At some point I thought I’d dip my toe into coaching, but I couldn’t have anticipated it would be just now.

Grant Noble, left, in action for Deveronvale.

“I’ll try to help the club as best I can until the end of the season and we’ll see where we are after that.

“I haven’t been in a position like this before so it will give me a chance to experience it for a few weeks.

“In my head I’m just looking at helping out until the end of the season and we’ll see what happens after that.

“The club will decide what they want to do and what route they want to go down.”

Tough end to campaign

In their final six games this season Deveronvale face Lossiemouth, Buckie Thistle twice, Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Formartine United.

Noble is focusing on getting results following the Banffers’ defeat to Strathspey Thistle last weekend and former boss Stewart’s criticism of the running of the club in the wake of his resignation.

Noble, who also played for Turriff United and Fraserburgh in the Highland League, added: “I’m well aware of the tough run of fixtures we’ve got.

“There’s been a lot of chat about what’s happened, but for me it’s just about getting the boys together.

“They’ve got a good spirit, I know that from playing with them. We need to try to enjoy our football in the remaining games and we need to work hard.

“I know there’s quality in the team and they’ve had some really good results this season.

“We’ll knuckle down, work hard and see what we can do in the last six games. It would be good if we could pick some points up.”

