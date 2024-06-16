Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hails new signing Shane Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hails new signing Shane Sutherland

The attacker will be plying his trade in the Breedon Highland League next term.

By Callum Law
Shane Sutherland, pictured during his time with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has signed for Brora Rangers.
Shane Sutherland, pictured during his time with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has signed for Brora Rangers.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay is thrilled to have signed a player who is proven at a higher level after landing Shane Sutherland.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and Peterhead attacker has penned a three-year deal with the Cattachs.

Sutherland is Brora’s second signing of the summer, after they recruited goalkeeper Cammy Mackay earlier this month.

Sutherland’s career started in the Breedon Highland League as a youngster with Wick Academy before he was snapped up by Inverness in 2007.

Having played in the SPFL for so long, Brora boss Mackay is confident the 33-year-old can make a big impact at Dudgeon Park when the new season gets under way.

He said: “It’s a huge plus for us Shane wanted to come to Brora.

“Everyone knows a fully fit Shane Sutherland can play well beyond the Highland League.

Shane Sutherland, left, in action for Caley Thistle.

“It will be massive for us to have someone of his quality within the squad.

“Shane’s got great experience and he’s in great shape as well. The way he plays he’ll be a huge asset.

“He’s strong and physical and also has great awareness on the ball.

“He can score goals as he’s demonstrated at Elgin, Peterhead and Caley Thistle.

“I look forward to seeing him in action helping us with our ambitions.”

Injury lay-off

Sutherland hasn’t played since May 2022 when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury playing for Caley Thistle in their promotion play-off semi-final against Arbroath.

However, Mackay is confident Brora will see a fully fit and firing Sutherland lining up for them.

He added: “Shane’s had a tough time in the last couple of years with his ACL injury.

“But I don’t think that should detract from the player he is.

“We’ll help him with the final stages of his rehab, but we’re very confident we can get him back to playing his best football.

“That will be a huge benefit to us. In his last season at Caley Thistle he was one of their best players and was playing at the top end of the Championship.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay is delighted to have signed Shane Sutherland.

“If we can get him close to that level he’ll be a massive asset to us.

“You go into this deal knowing there’s an element of risk to it.

“But we’ve had a physiotherapist assess him and we’ve had a good chat with Shane.

“He’s desperate to get back playing and he’s worked very hard alone in the gym in recent months which is hard to do.

“Our aim is to help Shane get back to the levels he was at and we’ll see the benefit of that.

“Shane’s a player we’ve admired for a long time and for various reasons in the past we’ve never managed to sign him.”

