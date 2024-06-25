Strathspey Thistle boss Bobby Beckwith on latest recruit Dylan Lawrence

Strathspey Thistle’s new signing Dylan Lawrence can make a big impression at Seafield Park according to co-manager Bobby Beckwith.

The attacker is the Grantown Jags’ 15th summer signing after joining from Elgin City.

Lawrence has previous experience at Strathspey and in the Breedon Highland League.

The 20-year-old spent the second part of the 2021-22 season on loan at Thistle and had loan stints with Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth last term.

Beckwith, who is joint-boss with Ronnie Sharp, is confident Lawrence can make his mark on his return to the Highland League.

He said: “Dylan’s a young striker who has done well at Elgin and at other clubs.

“This is maybe a step back for Dylan which can allow him to take a step forward.

“He’ll be a good player for us to have at the top end of the pitch and we’ve got good competition in the forward areas.

“Something we spoke to Dylan about is he needs to come to a club to get regular game time and establish himself.

“He’s a really good lad who works hard and we’re looking forward to working with him and giving him a chance.

“We’re delighted to bring Dylan to the club.

“He’s come out of Elgin City but if he does well there’s no reason why Dylan can’t be knocking on the door of clubs like Elgin again in the future.

“He scores goals, he’s quick and he’s strong. Hopefully Dylan can come in and prove himself at Strathspey.

“Dylan is still a young lad and his best days are still ahead of him.”

Boss happy with squad

Strathspey have revamped their squad this summer and Beckwith is happy with the business they have been able to do.

The Jags’ first pre-season friendly is against Buckie Thistle on Saturday at Seafield Park.

Beckwith added: “I think we’re more or less there in terms of what we’re looking for with the squad.

“The club has done very well to bring in the players we have and now it’s up to us to see what we can do on the pitch.

“We’ll be stronger this season and it’s up to us all to make everything click and move the club forward.”

New link up finalised

Meanwhile, Strathspey have also announced a strategic partnership with Inverness-based youth club Balloan, which will specifically focus on the development of players over the age of 16.

Strathspey director of football Fraser Tulloch said: “I am delighted Strathspey Thistle will work in partnership with Balloan.

“Both clubs recognise the importance of discovering and nurturing both players and the coaching support staff behind them.

“The DNA of Strathspey Thistle long-term needs to support the development of local players, combined with Balloan this strengthens our goal to create opportunities for northern talent to feel safe and express themselves.”