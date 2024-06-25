Strathspey Thistle boss Bobby Beckwith on latest recruit Dylan Lawrence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey Thistle boss Bobby Beckwith on latest recruit Dylan Lawrence

The attacker joins the Grantown Jags from Elgin City.

By Callum Law
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.

Strathspey Thistle’s new signing Dylan Lawrence can make a big impression at Seafield Park according to co-manager Bobby Beckwith.

The attacker is the Grantown Jags’ 15th summer signing after joining from Elgin City.

Lawrence has previous experience at Strathspey and in the Breedon Highland League.

The 20-year-old spent the second part of the 2021-22 season on loan at Thistle and had loan stints with Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth last term.

Beckwith, who is joint-boss with Ronnie Sharp, is confident Lawrence can make his mark on his return to the Highland League.

He said: “Dylan’s a young striker who has done well at Elgin and at other clubs.

“This is maybe a step back for Dylan which can allow him to take a step forward.

“He’ll be a good player for us to have at the top end of the pitch and we’ve got good competition in the forward areas.

“Something we spoke to Dylan about is he needs to come to a club to get regular game time and establish himself.

Strathspey Thistle co-manager Bobby Beckwith. Picture courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.

“He’s a really good lad who works hard and we’re looking forward to working with him and giving him a chance.

“We’re delighted to bring Dylan to the club.

“He’s come out of Elgin City but if he does well there’s no reason why Dylan can’t be knocking on the door of clubs like Elgin again in the future.

“He scores goals, he’s quick and he’s strong. Hopefully Dylan can come in and prove himself at Strathspey.

“Dylan is still a young lad and his best days are still ahead of him.”

Boss happy with squad

Strathspey have revamped their squad this summer and Beckwith is happy with the business they have been able to do.

The Jags’ first pre-season friendly is against Buckie Thistle on Saturday at Seafield Park.

Beckwith added: “I think we’re more or less there in terms of what we’re looking for with the squad.

“The club has done very well to bring in the players we have and now it’s up to us to see what we can do on the pitch.

“We’ll be stronger this season and it’s up to us all to make everything click and move the club forward.”

New link up finalised

Meanwhile, Strathspey have also announced a strategic partnership with Inverness-based youth club Balloan, which will specifically focus on the development of players over the age of 16.

Strathspey director of football Fraser Tulloch said: “I am delighted Strathspey Thistle will work in partnership with Balloan.

“Both clubs recognise the importance of discovering and nurturing both players and the coaching support staff behind them.

“The DNA of Strathspey Thistle long-term needs to support the development of local players, combined with Balloan this strengthens our goal to create opportunities for northern talent to feel safe and express themselves.”

More from Highland League

Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Deveronvale make Murray Esson their latest signing
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald issues update on summer business and changes ahead…
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Local hero Graeme Watt on his appointment as Deveronvale coach
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds joins Banks o' Dee
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald talks up new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Stuart Anderson's delight as Tyler Mykyta rejoins Formartine United
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Matthew Wright reveals his reasons for joining Nairn County
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay hails new signing Shane Sutherland
Dylan Lawrence, pictured in Elgin City colours, has signed for Strathspey Thistle.
Former Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid relishing full-time football with Airdrieonians