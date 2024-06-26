Michael Finnis on his Brora Rangers move as Rothes boss Richard Hastings hails signing Gregor MacDonald

Michael Finnis is targeting trophies with Brora Rangers after joining from Rothes and Speysiders boss Richard Hastings says Gregor MacDonald can be a key player after moving the other way.

Defender Finnis has switched to the Cattachs on a two-year contract after three years at Mackessack Park.

But Rothes have secured midfielder MacDonald on a three-year contract in return.

Finnis won the North of Scotland Cup with Rothes in 2021 and the Highland League Cup with Clachnacuddin in 2014.

The 34-year-old hopes to add to his medal haul with Brora and would love to land the Breedon Highland League title.

Finnis said: “The ambition of the manager Steven Mackay and the club in terms of where they want to go is what appealed to me.

“They want to challenge for the league and for cups, which is something I’m keen to do.

“Being a bit older and maybe in the last few years of my career I want to win as much as I can before I hang up the boots.

“To win the league would be massive if we could do that. Every player in the Highland League wants to win it so hopefully with Brora we can manage to do that.”

In recent times Finnis has been Rothes captain.

Reflecting on his time with the club, he added: “I absolutely loved my time at Rothes, I met some really good people there.

“Winning the North of Scotland Cup with the club was a great thing to achieve and a great memory.

“It was good to captain the club as well, particularly succeeding Bruce Mile because he did a great job as captain.”

Big boost for Speysiders to land MacDonald

MacDonald, 23, joined Brora in October 2020 after leaving Ross County.

The player, who has also had loan spells at Keith and Forres Mechanics in the past, helped the Cattachs win the Highland League in the Covid-19 curtailed 2020-21 season, as well as the North of Scotland Cup and the two Highland League Cups.

Commenting on his signing Rothes boss Hastings said: “It’s a really good signing for us, Gregor’s a player I’ve been interested in for a while, even going back to my time at Inverurie.

“Having worked with Gregor at Ross County in the Under-18s I’m well aware of his capability.

“It’s exciting for us to add Gregor to our squad. I want him to be a pivotal player for us and he wants to be that as well.

“Gregor can be a central figure in the team who makes things happen for us.

“It was important we were able to get him on board and he’ll be quite an influence within our team.

“The years he’s spent in the Highland League already have given him good experience.

“But he’s still a young player and I think the league is yet to see the best of Gregor.

“It’s great for us to have Gregor and hopefully we can get him playing regularly and get the best out of him.”