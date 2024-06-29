Clachnacuddin targeting Highland League top 10, says boss Conor Gethins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin targeting Highland League top 10, says boss Conor Gethins

The Lilywhites show up well against their full-time city neighbours Caley Thistle in a 2-0 friendly defeat.

By Paul Chalk
Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins on the sidelines as his side faced Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins on the sidelines as his side faced Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins reckons there’s no reason why his bolstered Lilywhites cannot aim for a top 10 finish in next season’s Highland League.

The former Ross County forward is now just weeks away from his first full season in charge of the Merkinchers after taking over a struggling team last October.

Clach showed signs of improvement, but were 17th in the 18-club division, gathering 23 points from their 38 matches overall.

Today (Saturday), Gethins’ side – boosted by the capture of Brora Rangers pairing of goalkeeper Joe Malin and defender Josh Meekings – tested city neighbours Caley Thistle, losing 2-0 in a friendly at Grant Street.

With razor-sharp striker James Anderson on his way back from a knee injury and new signing, experienced forward Scott Davidson not yet fit and ready, they will get stronger.

Inverness, just relegated into League One, had plenty of youths in their ranks as they aim to go down a mainly local route next season.

Second half goals from ex-Celtic starlet Adam Brooks and Calum Mackay earned ICT the bounce game victory.

New Clach goalkeeper, experienced ex-Brora Rangers number one Joe Malin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Manager hails quality at Clach

Gethins reckons there’s enough talent and experience within his pool to kick well beyond the struggles of last term.

He said: “When you consider who we have brought in, we have to be looking at finishing 10th or above.

“If we don’t do that, I’d feel I’d have probably failed in a way. When you bring in experience such as Gavin Morrison, Josh Meekings and Joe Malin, you’re adding steel to that side of the park.

“We do have enough firepower and we showed that against Caley Thistle. We created some good chances.

“Scotty Davidson has got a slight injury and James Anderson will be like a new signing for us this year. We didn’t have him last year.

“We have firepower, so we just need to keep the ball out of the net and Josh and Joe are here to help stop that happening.”

Fitness showed up well against ICT

Reflecting on their display against the Caley Jags, Gethins was more than happy with how they shaped up against their full-time opponents.

He said: “First and foremost, it was a good fitness exercise for us.

“We probably should have got something out of the game.

Josh Meekings in action for Clach against his old club, Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Having Joe Malin, Josh Meekings and Harry Nicolson being the three at the back led to it being as comfortable a performance as we’ve seen since we came in, in terms of our defenders.

“Jacob Kerr came in as a trialist and he did well today, as did Ali Riddle. All the boys done their jobs, and nobody gave a below-par performance, which was pleasing.

“Pre-season training so far shows the boys are fit enough. We just need to work on the quality side of things.”

Lewis Mackenzie was a lively customer for Clach against Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mackenzie praised by boss Gethins

And Gethins gave a mention to Lewis Mackenzie, who continues to look sharp in an attacking position he’s learning within all the time.

He added: “I focus a lot on Lewis and his runs. We’ve converted him from a right winger to a striker.

“He’s not a striker, we know that, but he has scored lots of goals for us. We just need to keep teaching him and hopefully he will soak that up. He’s a real threat.”

Nairn St Ninian test next for Lilies

Clach are away to North Super League side Nairn St Ninian on Tuesday night for their next friendly, while ICT are visitors to Nairn County the same evening.

The Lilywhites will then go to Fraserburgh United, of the North Region Premier League, this coming Saturday before hosting Premiership Ross County on July 9.

More from Highland League

Adam Brooks fires Caley Thistle ahead against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Key points from Caley Thistle's friendly win at Clachnacuddin
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County plot new signings after friendly defeat to St Johnstone
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely, left, and Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth, right, ahead of their teams facing St Johnstone in pre-season (June 28 and June 29 2024). Collage created June 27 2024.
Highland League Nairn County and Huntly thrilled to face St Johnstone test
Gregor MacDonald, left, has joined Rothes from Brora Rangers, and Michael Finnis, right, has gone the other way to Brora from Rothes (transfers happened June 26 2024). Collage created June 26 2024.
Michael Finnis on his Brora Rangers move as Rothes boss Richard Hastings hails signing…
Mark Reynolds has signed for Banks o' Dee. He signed on June 20 2024. Picture courtesy of Banks o' Dee FC so please credit with use.
Exclusive: Mark Reynolds on his desire for success with Banks o' Dee
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is preparing for life away from Caley Thistle. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Highland League clubs keen to sign former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
Dylan Lawrence, celebrating scoring for Elgin City, is going on loan to Lossiemouth. Image: SNS Group
Strathspey Thistle boss Bobby Beckwith on latest recruit Dylan Lawrence
Defender Josh Meekings in action for Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
23 November 2019. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Rothes, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highland Laegue Match between Rothes FC and Rurriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - 3 Turriff, Murray Esson chases 11 Rothes, Craig Cormack on an attack.
Deveronvale make Murray Esson their latest signing