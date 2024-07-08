SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o’ Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o’ Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B

Five Breedon Highland League sides and Elgin City were in the draw for the first and second rounds of the Challenge Cup.

By Callum Law
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.

Banks o’ Dee will face Aberdeen’s B team on their debut in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The draw for the first and second rounds of the Challenge Cup took place on Monday afternoon with the top five from the Breedon Highland League last season invited to take part in the tournament.

This is Dee’s first appearance in the Challenge Cup and they will welcome the young Dons to Spain Park on either July 30 or 31.

Banks o’ Dee will play Aberdeen in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round.

Elsewhere, Highland League champions Buckie Thistle are at home to Dundee United B – the Jags will also face the Tannadice outfit’s first-team in the League Cup on July 20.

Formartine United are away to Dundee B, and the Pitmedden club will also take on  Dundee on July 19 in Johnny Crawford’s testimonial.

Brechin City are away to St Johnstone B, but will play the Saints’ first-team this weekend in the League Cup.

Fraserburgh will welcome Hearts B to Bellslea.

League Two side Elgin City join the competition in the second round, which will be played on August 13/14, and will meet Banks o’ Dee or Aberdeen B at Borough Briggs.

The winner of Buckie v Dundee United B will be at home to Dundee B or Formartine, the Broch will host Forfar Athletic should they get past the young Jambos, and Brechin will visit East Fife if they overcome the Perth Saints.

Full draw

North section first round draw (ties to be played on July 30/31): Fraserburgh v Hearts B, St Johnstone B v Brechin City, Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen B, Dundee B v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Dundee United B.

South section first round draw (ties to be played on July 30/31): Berwick Rangers v St Mirren B, Motherwell B v East Stirlingshire, East Kilbride v Celtic B, Hibernian B v Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath v Kilmarnock B, Rangers B v Bo’ness United.

North section second round draw (ties to be played on August 13/14): East Fife v St Johnstone B/Brechin City, Fraserburgh/Hearts B v Forfar Athletic, Buckie Thistle/Dundee United B v Dundee B/Formartine United, Elgin City v Banks o’ Dee/Aberdeen B.

South section second round draw (ties to be played on August 13/14): Hibernian B/Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath/Kilmarnock B, Motherwell B/East Stirlingshire v East Kilbride/Celtic B, Dumbarton v Berwick Rangers/St Mirren B, Stranraer v Bonnyrigg Rose, Clyde v Rangers B/Bo’ness United.

More from Highland League

The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial…
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely outlines summer recruitment plans
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
North of Scotland Cup draw revealed
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Long-serving Buckie Thistle defender Shaun Wood gears up for final farewell in testimonial match…
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall signs new two-year deal
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United
The draw for the first and second rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy has taken place.
Clachnacuddin targeting Highland League top 10, says boss Conor Gethins