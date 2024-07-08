SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o’ Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B

Banks o’ Dee will face Aberdeen’s B team on their debut in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The draw for the first and second rounds of the Challenge Cup took place on Monday afternoon with the top five from the Breedon Highland League last season invited to take part in the tournament.

This is Dee’s first appearance in the Challenge Cup and they will welcome the young Dons to Spain Park on either July 30 or 31.

Elsewhere, Highland League champions Buckie Thistle are at home to Dundee United B – the Jags will also face the Tannadice outfit’s first-team in the League Cup on July 20.

Formartine United are away to Dundee B, and the Pitmedden club will also take on Dundee on July 19 in Johnny Crawford’s testimonial.

Brechin City are away to St Johnstone B, but will play the Saints’ first-team this weekend in the League Cup.

Fraserburgh will welcome Hearts B to Bellslea.

League Two side Elgin City join the competition in the second round, which will be played on August 13/14, and will meet Banks o’ Dee or Aberdeen B at Borough Briggs.

The winner of Buckie v Dundee United B will be at home to Dundee B or Formartine, the Broch will host Forfar Athletic should they get past the young Jambos, and Brechin will visit East Fife if they overcome the Perth Saints.

Full draw

North section first round draw (ties to be played on July 30/31): Fraserburgh v Hearts B, St Johnstone B v Brechin City, Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen B, Dundee B v Formartine United, Buckie Thistle v Dundee United B.

South section first round draw (ties to be played on July 30/31): Berwick Rangers v St Mirren B, Motherwell B v East Stirlingshire, East Kilbride v Celtic B, Hibernian B v Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath v Kilmarnock B, Rangers B v Bo’ness United.

North section second round draw (ties to be played on August 13/14): East Fife v St Johnstone B/Brechin City, Fraserburgh/Hearts B v Forfar Athletic, Buckie Thistle/Dundee United B v Dundee B/Formartine United, Elgin City v Banks o’ Dee/Aberdeen B.

South section second round draw (ties to be played on August 13/14): Hibernian B/Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath/Kilmarnock B, Motherwell B/East Stirlingshire v East Kilbride/Celtic B, Dumbarton v Berwick Rangers/St Mirren B, Stranraer v Bonnyrigg Rose, Clyde v Rangers B/Bo’ness United.