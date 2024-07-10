Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson keen to promote youth as he looks ahead to new season

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson is happy to give a youth a chance in the new season.

Although the Harlaw Park boss is keen to add more experience to his squad having signed Daniel Agnew, Ryan Park and Harris Clubb so far this summer he is content with the options currently at his disposal.

Within Locos’ squad there is a core of experienced players, but youngsters such as Josh Buchan, Blair Smith, Callum Duncan, Kacper Bednarowski and Anton Chauvin are likely to be pushing for increased first-team involvement in the new campaign.

Donaldson said: “I don’t hide the fact I would like to take in one or two experienced boys.

“But if that doesn’t happen then we’ll keep working with the young players.

“It’s a long-term project at Inverurie which we’re working towards, pre-season has been good and the boys have been showing up well.

“We need to look after the young players because they’re the future of the club so we need to manage them.

“I still think we’re a fair bit away from where we want to be, but hopefully we can keep progressing.”

New faces have potential

Last week Locos signed 20-year-old striker Park from Deveronvale and defender Clubb, 19, joined from Donaldson’s former club Turriff United.

Donaldson reckons both have bright futures and added: “Ryan is getting better as he gets older. He played as a striker for Deveronvale last season and did well.

“He still needs to work on a lot of things, but we’ll help him with that.

“If he wants to play in our team he’ll need to keep adding to his game, but I’m sure he’ll do that.

“Ryan’s best years are still in front of him. Whoever is playing for us in the forward areas we need them to be scoring goals and I think Ryan can do that.

“With Harris there are still a few things he needs to work on, but he’s got size and stature and he can ping the ball about.

“We just need him to add a bit more aggression to his game. We see so much potential with Harris and that’s what you look for as a coach.

“If we can help him with the things he needs to work on then we feel we’re getting a really good player.

“At centre-back you need to have aggression and a winning mentality and if Harris adds that, which he’s capable of doing, then he’ll play at a really good level.”

Friendly fixtures

Elsewhere, some Breedon Highland League sides are in friendly action tonight.

Forres Mechanics face Forres Thistle at Logie Park, Fraserburgh visit Maud, Huntly are at home to Newmachar United, Keith take on East End at the Garioch Sports Centre and Turriff United face Dyce at Turriff Sports Centre (all 7.30pm kick-offs).