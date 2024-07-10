Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson keen to promote youth as he looks ahead to new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson keen to promote youth as he looks ahead to new season

Locos boss is keen to see some of the Railwaymen's youngsters push on.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson.
Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson.

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson is happy to give a youth a chance in the new season.

Although the Harlaw Park boss is keen to add more experience to his squad having signed Daniel Agnew, Ryan Park and Harris Clubb so far this summer he is content with the options currently at his disposal.

Within Locos’ squad there is a core of experienced players, but youngsters such as Josh Buchan, Blair Smith, Callum Duncan, Kacper Bednarowski and Anton Chauvin are likely to be pushing for increased first-team involvement in the new campaign.

Donaldson said: “I don’t hide the fact I would like to take in one or two experienced boys.

“But if that doesn’t happen then we’ll keep working with the young players.

Blair Smith, right, is one of Inverurie’s promising prospects.

“It’s a long-term project at Inverurie which we’re working towards, pre-season has been good and the boys have been showing up well.

“We need to look after the young players because they’re the future of the club so we need to manage them.

“I still think we’re a fair bit away from where we want to be, but hopefully we can keep progressing.”

New faces have potential

Last week Locos signed 20-year-old striker Park from Deveronvale and defender Clubb, 19, joined from Donaldson’s former club Turriff United.

Donaldson reckons both have bright futures and added: “Ryan is getting better as he gets older. He played as a striker for Deveronvale last season and did well.

“He still needs to work on a lot of things, but we’ll help him with that.

“If he wants to play in our team he’ll need to keep adding to his game, but I’m sure he’ll do that.

“Ryan’s best years are still in front of him. Whoever is playing for us in the forward areas we need them to be scoring goals and I think Ryan can do that.

Ryan Park, right, is one of Inverurie’s summer signings.

“With Harris there are still a few things he needs to work on, but he’s got size and stature and he can ping the ball about.

“We just need him to add a bit more aggression to his game. We see so much potential with Harris and that’s what you look for as a coach.

“If we can help him with the things he needs to work on then we feel we’re getting a really good player.

“At centre-back you need to have aggression and a winning mentality and if Harris adds that, which he’s capable of doing, then he’ll play at a really good level.”

Friendly fixtures

Elsewhere, some Breedon Highland League sides are in friendly action tonight.

Forres Mechanics face Forres Thistle at Logie Park, Fraserburgh visit Maud, Huntly are at home to Newmachar United, Keith take on East End at the Garioch Sports Centre and Turriff United face Dyce at Turriff Sports Centre (all 7.30pm kick-offs).

