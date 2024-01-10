Horace Ormsby embracing competition at new club Nairn County

Nairn County new boy Horace Ormsby says he’s ready to fight for his place.

The winger joined the Wee County from Deveronvale last week, but knows it will be a challenge to establish himself at Station Park.

Prior to last Saturday’s defeat to Brechin City, Nairn were unbeaten in 11 games and during that run Steven Mackay’s side lifted the North of Scotland Cup.

However, Ormsby is excited by the competition he faces to become a regular.

The 28-year-old said: “When I walked into the changing room on Saturday it was one of the warmest welcomes I’ve had at a new football club.

“Sometimes you go into a new dressing room and players see you as competition or someone that’s coming in to take their place.

“But it was the complete opposite to that at Nairn, you can see the players have a winning mentality but that they were also delighted to have me onboard.

“It’s a really nice environment and I think it’s a really good environment for players and for the club to achieve the best it can.

“In terms of my position I embrace competition to play. I’m a hard worker and I’m prepared to put the work in, good things come to those who work hard.”

Good feedback on Wee County

Ormsby enjoyed his 18-month stint at Deveronvale after moving from London to Aberdeen to play for the Banffers.

His contract at Princess Royal Park expired at the end of this season and there were a number of clubs interested in his services.

Ormsby added: “I really enjoyed my time at Deveronvale and last season was good for myself, I scored 10 goals.

“Overall I left Deveronvale with only positive things to say and a lot of good memories from my time there.

“I had a few clubs contact me and I had some very good offers.

“It was a very difficult decision to make and speaking to a few managers I didn’t want to let anyone down. It was a hard decision.

“But I spoke to a few people independently about Nairn and I got some really good feedback about what the club is trying to achieve and the manager and the coaching staff.

“I think that’s reflected in the results they have been getting and the form they have been in.”

Meanwhile, this week Nairn extended Andrew Greig’s contract until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old winger hasn’t played since sustaining a knee injury last March but is hoping to be back for pre-season.

It is also understood that manager Mackay is working to try to bring other transfer targets to Station Park this month.