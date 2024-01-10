Horace Ormsby embracing competition at new club Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Horace Ormsby embracing competition at new club Nairn County

The winger joined the Wee County from Deveronvale.

By Callum Law
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.

Nairn County new boy Horace Ormsby says he’s ready to fight for his place.

The winger joined the Wee County from Deveronvale last week, but knows it will be a challenge to establish himself at Station Park.

Prior to last Saturday’s defeat to Brechin City, Nairn were unbeaten in 11 games and during that run Steven Mackay’s side lifted the North of Scotland Cup.

However, Ormsby is excited by the competition he faces to become a regular.

The 28-year-old said: “When I walked into the changing room on Saturday it was one of the warmest welcomes I’ve had at a new football club.

“Sometimes you go into a new dressing room and players see you as competition or someone that’s coming in to take their place.

“But it was the complete opposite to that at Nairn, you can see the players have a winning mentality but that they were also delighted to have me onboard.

“It’s a really nice environment and I think it’s a really good environment for players and for the club to achieve the best it can.

“In terms of my position I embrace competition to play. I’m a hard worker and I’m prepared to put the work in, good things come to those who work hard.”

Good feedback on Wee County

Ormsby enjoyed his 18-month stint at Deveronvale after moving from London to Aberdeen to play for the Banffers.

His contract at Princess Royal Park expired at the end of this season and there were a number of clubs interested in his services.

Ormsby added: “I really enjoyed my time at Deveronvale and last season was good for myself, I scored 10 goals.

“Overall I left Deveronvale with only positive things to say and a lot of good memories from my time there.

Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby in action for Derveonale
Horace Ormsby enjoyed his time with Deveronvale

“I had a few clubs contact me and I had some very good offers.

“It was a very difficult decision to make and speaking to a few managers I didn’t want to let anyone down. It was a hard decision.

“But I spoke to a few people independently about Nairn and I got some really good feedback about what the club is trying to achieve and the manager and the coaching staff.

“I think that’s reflected in the results they have been getting and the form they have been in.”

Meanwhile, this week Nairn extended Andrew Greig’s contract until the summer of 2026.

The 30-year-old winger hasn’t played since sustaining a knee injury last March but is hoping to be back for pre-season.

It is also understood that manager Mackay is working to try to bring other transfer targets to Station Park this month.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clachnacuddin v Turriff United and Deveronvale v Fraserburgh highlights

More from Highland League

Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Banks o' Dee land Ethan Cairns - after he impressed against them for Forres
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Highland League: Keith v Forres Mechanics postponed
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Highland League: Turriff's Murray Cormack looks to hit goal target; Clach's Harry Nicolson keen…
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Ryan McRitchie looks for good start as new club Forres face Keith
Alan Pollock, left, in action for Rothes.
Alan Pollock hopes Rothes can push on as they look for new boss
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin v Turriff United and Deveronvale v Fraserburgh highlights
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Rothes chairman Iain Paul praises departed manager Ross Jack
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Ethan Cairns set for another Highland League loan move
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Rothes part company with manager Ross Jack
Nairn County's new signing Horace Ormsby, pictured during his time with Deveronvale.
Turriff United shake off breakdown to motor past Clachnacuddin