Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle’s latest signings

Strathspey Thistle co-manager Bobby Beckwith is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the signings of James Fraser and Ali Nixon.

Experienced midfielder Fraser is a familiar face at Seafield Park having had a few stints with the Grantown Jags as well as turning out for the likes of Buckie Thistle, Rothes, Clachnacuddin and Loch Ness.

The 34-year-old was part of the Buckie squad that won the Breedon Highland League in 2017 and also enjoyed North Caledonian League success with Loch Ness.

Nixon joins Strathspey after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The 18-year-old right-back was selected for the Scottish Schools U18 squad for the Centenary Shield earlier this year.

Grantown Jags boss Beckwith said: “James has been training with us and he’s done well and we’re pleased to bring him back to the club.

“He’s a senior player and it’s important to have guys with experience in our squad.

“He’s also keen in getting involved in coaching and guys like James are really good to have in the squad.

“Ali is a very good young player, his primary position is right-back, but we’re also keen to try Ali in midfield.

“He’s got a lot of good attributes to play in midfield and I think he can be an option for us there as well.

“He wants to be at the club and he’s a very promising young player who has also shown up well in pre-season.

“I’m hopeful both James and Ali will prove to be good signings for us.”

Baxter on the move

Meanwhile, Liam Baxter has left Strathspey, the striker signed for the Grantown Jags in May after returning to Inverness following seven years in Australia.

However, it is understood Baxter, who has previously played for Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League, struggled to settle with Strathspey and has now moved on.

It remains to be seen where Baxter may end up next, but it is likely he will be the subject of plenty of interest.