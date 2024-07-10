Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle’s latest signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle’s latest signings

James Fraser and Ali Nixon have joined the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Strathspey boss Bobby Beckwith is chuffed to add James Fraser and Ali Nixon to his squad.
Strathspey boss Bobby Beckwith is chuffed to add James Fraser and Ali Nixon to his squad.

Strathspey Thistle co-manager Bobby Beckwith is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the signings of James Fraser and Ali Nixon.

Experienced midfielder Fraser is a familiar face at Seafield Park having had a few stints with the Grantown Jags as well as turning out for the likes of Buckie Thistle, Rothes, Clachnacuddin and Loch Ness.

The 34-year-old was part of the Buckie squad that won the Breedon Highland League in 2017 and also enjoyed North Caledonian League success with Loch Ness.

Nixon joins Strathspey after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The 18-year-old right-back was selected for the Scottish Schools U18 squad for the Centenary Shield earlier this year.

Grantown Jags boss Beckwith said: “James has been training with us and he’s done well and we’re pleased to bring him back to the club.

“He’s a senior player and it’s important to have guys with experience in our squad.

“He’s also keen in getting involved in coaching and guys like James are really good to have in the squad.

James Fraser in action during a previous spell at Strathspey.

“Ali is a very good young player, his primary position is right-back, but we’re also keen to try Ali in midfield.

“He’s got a lot of good attributes to play in midfield and I think he can be an option for us there as well.

“He wants to be at the club and he’s a very promising young player who has also shown up well in pre-season.

“I’m hopeful both James and Ali will prove to be good signings for us.”

Baxter on the move

Meanwhile, Liam Baxter has left Strathspey, the striker signed for the Grantown Jags in May after returning to Inverness following seven years in Australia.

However, it is understood Baxter, who has previously played for Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League, struggled to settle with Strathspey and has now moved on.

It remains to be seen where Baxter may end up next, but it is likely he will be the subject of plenty of interest.

