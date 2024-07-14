Ryan Cryle: Sad to see hero Duk burn bridges with Aberdeen fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ryan Cryle: Sad to see hero Duk burn bridges with Aberdeen fans

By going AWOL, in what looks to be a bid to force through his exit, Duk is sending an 'I only care about my own ambitions' message to Aberdeen fans.

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with his teammate Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with his teammate Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

It has been disappointing to watch former Aberdeen fans’ favourite Duk send his relationship with supporters up in flames in recent days.

On Friday, Aberdeen released a statement making clear the Cape Verde international attacker had missed new boss Jimmy Thelin’s pre-season “without permission”.

The Reds’ statement added the 24-year-old has refused to “engage directly” with Dons chiefs while AWOL, and is now subject to disciplinary proceedings.

As expected, Duk – real name Luis Lopes – was not in attendance as Aberdeen began their season in the Premier Sports Cup at Queen of the South on Saturday. 

A representative for Duk, a £400,000 signing from Benfica B two summers ago, agent Carlos Oliveira, and the attacker himself – who still has a year left on his Pittodrie contract – have both been quoted in the media in recent weeks making clear their determination to split with the Dons this summer.

Aberdeen's Duk in action against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Duk in action against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final last season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Oliveira was first quoted saying the forward will “have to leave”, and accused Aberdeen of turning down “excellent offers” for his client in summer 2023 – following an impressive 18-goal debut season for the Dons – and in the last January window.

Duk himself was then quoted, in a different interview, saying this summer is “the right time to embrace a new challenge”.

He said he wanted to be sold for a fee, rather than move for free at the end of his deal next summer, in order to “repay” Aberdeen and former club Benfica, who are thought to hold a whopping 50% sell-on clause.

Duk sends ‘I only care about my own ambitions’ message to Dons fans

Aberdeen’s statement confirming Duk’s continued unsanctioned absence from Cormack Park has gone down like a lead balloon with fans.

Some responded to the story saying the striker’s wages should be stopped.

Or if he returns, he should be made to train away from the first-team until his deal runs out next summer, and if he doesn’t, the Dons should lobby Uefa to impose a ban on Duk signing for other clubs in the future.

One Aberdeen fan’s post on X about Duk. Image: X.

There are two sides two every story, of course, but if the club’s rendering of the situation is accurate, then it appears the Duk camp are trying to force his exit from Aberdeen.

If this is the case, then supporters’ disgust is warranted.

As Swedish boss Thelin tries to revitalise Aberdeen back to being, at minimum, European challengers in the Premiership in the coming campaign, following last term’s bottom-six finish, the message Duk looks to be sending is this:

I don’t care about the club’s aims – and the hopes of the Aberdeen supporters – I only care about my own career ambitions.

It is an attitude in football which will usually see even the most popular player become persona non grata to the fans who previously worshipped them.

Duk was Red Army favourite during superb first season

And Duk was extremely popular with Aberdeen fans.

Having been signed under former boss Jim Goodwin, it took Duk a little bit of time to get going with the Dons.

North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski, who also arrived in summer 2022, started faster at the club.

However, when Miovski’s goals dried up, Duk picked up the scoring mantle for Aberdeen – eventually helping drag the Dons into Europe during Barry Robson’s interim tenure in the second half of his maiden season, as well as being crowned Pittodrie player of the season.

At times in his first campaign Duk was unplayable, and terrorised opposition defences with not just the directness of his running, but the unpredictability of his play.

His talent and creativity brought some magical moments.

To quote a YouTube commenter, his March 2023 backheel finish in a 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice was “absolutely ridiculous”.

Fantastic as it was, I preferred the flick-and-spinning-scissors-kick goal at Ross County in September 2022 (which came while Goodwin was still in charge).

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County with a sublime scissors kick. Image: SNS.

By the end of Duk’s first season, Dons games were frequently punctuated by choruses of “DUUUUUKKKKKK” from adoring fans marking every touch of the ball, as he crossed the threshold from “cult hero” to out-and-out “hero”.

Last summer, it was expected a big-money offer would come in to cut short Duk’s Pittodrie stay.

It wound have been an exit those supporters, well aware Aberdeen’s “player-trading model” means they must speculate on young talent and sell for profit, would have understood.

But with a price-tag of £5 million being bandied around during the campaign, certainly among pundits, no move materialised.

The Duk of last season, as Aberdeen toiled in the Premiership, was a different player. He looked slower, and less able to leave defenders in his wake.

His seven goals in all competitions were no match for Miovski’s tally of 26.

Duk’s agent, Oliveira, in his recent comments, blamed the attacker being used in wide positions, rather than through the middle, for the downturn in his form last term.

Have Aberdeen had ‘excellent offers’ for want-away striker?

Despite Duk’s comparatively poor season in 2023/24, Aberdeen did knock back bids of around £1.75m from Spain’s Leganes and a Dutch top-flight club for the striker on January deadline day,

Dons sources categorised those offers as “low-ball” at the time.

Were these the “excellent offers” Duk’s representative was referring to – offers which would have seen Aberdeen, minus Benfica’s 50%, receive £875,000 for their reigning player of the year, who had scored 18 goals in the previous campaign and had a year-and-a-half left on his deal at the time?

As stated, Aberdeen fans understand the Dons’ model means they will sell their stars for the right price.

You only need to look at supporters’ attitude to Bologna-linked Miovski this summer. They know if an Italian Serie A side comes in and offers Reds chiefs £10m for their current main man, he will be gone.

Bojan Miovksi celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

But it is understandable why Duk wasn’t sold for a fee which would have seen the club net less than a 10th of this figure.

How the Duk situation plays out from here is uncertain, but the odds of him ever lining up under new Dons gaffer Thelin from this point look slender.

There are ways to leave a club.

What a shame if a player, who was the undisputed champion of the Red Army a year ago, ends his time at Aberdeen like this.

More from Aberdeen FC

DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says…
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in…
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen confirm Duk 'absent without permission' as internal disciplinary procedure launched
5
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Sivert Heltne Nilsen can be Aberdeen's new Ylber Ramadani
3
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing…
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails 'leader' Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League qualifying match against Portugal's FC Arouca last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen star says Sivert Heltne Nilsen is 'rock-solid midfielder', but £300k signing has had…
Aberdeen attacker Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Francesca Ogilvie on the phone call which convinced her to stay at Aberdeen
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
'I've never seen a bigger leader' - The lowdown on Sivert Heltne Nilsen after…

Conversation