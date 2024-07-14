Buckie Thistle show fragility in 4-0 Stenhousemuir loss; Brechin City run St Johnstone close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle show fragility in 4-0 Stenhousemuir loss; Brechin City run St Johnstone close

Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon pointed to 'individual errors' in the Highland League champions' Premier Sports Cup defeat.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Two goals from Michael Anderson helped Stenhousemuir to a comprehensive victory over Buckie Thistle at Ochilview Park in their opening game of Group B in the Premier Sports Cup.

Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon was disappointed with the manner of goals lost by his charges.

He said: “We had some good spells of possession in the first half, but three of the goals are down to individual errors and we need to cut that out – it’s something that’s been bothering me throughout pre-season.

“It’s important to keep everything in perspective, though.

“It was a tough game and we only had one first team outfield player on the bench today, plus myself and young Blair Campbell from the under-18 squad.

“The boys did put in a great shift on an artificial pitch on a warm day, and we had some good individual performances, plus some not so good, so plenty to work on.

“I’ve got to be positive. We’ve come here and faced a good League One team with very experienced coaches who have played at the top level of the game.”

The home side threatened early on when former Rangers youngster Matty Yates’ curling 20-yard free kick came off the top of the crossbar.

Stenny took the lead three minutes later, Matty Aitken finishing high into the net from close range from a Ross Taylor cross from the left.

Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill had a fierce shot from long range blocked by the face of Michael Anderson on 23 minutes as the Highland League champions looked to respond.

Home goalkeeper Darren Jamieson then handled the ball outside his area, but the resultant free-kick was well dealt with by the Stenny defence.

Taylor made it two on 41 minutes, latching on to a clever flick from Yates to slot the ball beyond Stuart Knight into the right-hand corner from 14 yards.

Buckie keeper Knight went off with a knee injury at the break, and he was replaced in goal by Euan Storrier.

The visitors’ Lyall Keir shot straight at Jamieson five minutes in the second half, before Keir did well to create an opening for himself, but fired wide of the left post from 25 yards.

Anderson made it three for Stenny on 59 minutes, rifling the ball into the top left-hand corner after Storrier saved superbly from a Yates volley at the far post.

The home side completed the scoring when a mistake let in Anderson to roll the ball beyond Storrier for his second and Stenny’s fourth of the afternoon.

New boss: Brechin City draw with St Johnstone would have been fair result

New Brechin City manager Patrick Cregg was delighted with his side’s performance despite them going down to a narrow 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to St Johnstone at Glebe Park.

A first-half penalty from Graham Carey after Benjamin Kimpioka had been upended in the box by Lewis Martin, and a wonderful strike from Kyle Cameron quarter of an hour into the second-half when he blasted the ball into the roof of the net from 25 yards saw Premiership Saints leap into a 2-0 lead.

But Highland League City got the consolation goal their play deserved right at the death when substitute Spencer Moreland collected a cross-field pass from Marc Scott and drilled a scorching drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Cregg was full of praise for his players at the end of an entertaining 90 minutes in the sides’ Group F opener.

Brechin City boss Patrick Cregg. Image: SNS.

“I thought that the lads’ effort and application was brilliant and they deserve all the praise that comes their way for their performance, but having said that we don’t want to be losing games of football,” Cregg said.

“You have to respect the opposition. They’re full-time footballers, but we have players in our team who have played full-time as well.

“I thought that our players to a man were excellent.

“St Johnstone came here expecting to beat us, but overall I thought that there was very little between the teams and a 0-0 draw might have been a fairer reflection.

“They got a penalty on the stroke of half-time, which was unfortunate from our point of view, and an unbelievable 25-yard strike in the second-half saw us go further behind.

“But at that stage I didn’t think we deserved to be behind, so I was so delighted with our late consolation as it was the least our players deserved.”

More from Highland League

Kyle MacLeod, left, has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Brora Rangers and Craig MacKenzie, right, has moved to Brora Rangers from Forres Mechanics on a permanent basis. Collage created July 13 2024.
Highland League: Transfers and friendlies latest as Brora Rangers sign Craig MacKenzie and Kyle…
CR0048982, Danny Law, Buckie. Shaun Wood testimonial. Buckie Thistle v Elgin City. Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Saturday, July 6th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All you need to know as Buckie Thistle and Brechin City kick-off Premier Sports…
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter at Christie Park. Picture courtesy of George Mackie/Still Burning Photography, submitted July 10 2024.
Huntly chairman Gordon Carter reveals off the pitch success as he eyes further progress
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Deveronvale F.C. / Princess Royal Park, Banff Picture by Kenny Elrick 08/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Deveronvale given green light to keep playing at Princess Royal Park
This is from the Highland League Match between Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh FC on Saturday 22 December 2018. Photographed by JASPERIMAGE ©. PICTURE CONTENT: 8 Brora Martin Maclean celebrates his goal.
Martin Maclean reflects on his Brora Rangers career as he gets ready to retire…
CR0049060. Story by Callum Law. Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie. New Keith FC signing Horace Ormsby. Pictured is Keith vice chairman Charlie Simpson, left, with new signing winger Horace Ormsby. Wednesday 9th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Keith boss Craig Ewen delighted to recruit Horace Ormsby
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Deveronvale F.C. / Princess Royal Park, Banff Picture by Kenny Elrick 08/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Meeting to decide Deveronvale fate over floodlight issue
New Strathspey Thistle manager Bobby Beckwith pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures submitted courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC May 7 2024.
Boss Bobby Beckwith on Strathspey Thistle's latest signings
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers ready for Stornoway after win over Caley Thistle
Inverurie Locos Manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson keen to promote youth as he looks ahead to…

Conversation