Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood still chasing more signings

The Banffers boss has been busy in the transfer market this summer.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale manager Garry Wood.
Deveronvale manager Garry Wood.

Garry Wood is still on the hunt for more new signings as he prepares for his first season as Deveronvale manager.

The Banffers face Inverurie Locos at Princess Royal Park on Saturday as the 2024-25 Breedon Highland League campaign gets under way.

Wood has brought in eight new faces this summer, the latest of which was striker Ben Hermiston, but admits Vale are still a work in progress.

He said: “It’s still early days and we’re still trying to implement some of our ideas.

“We’re still a work in progress and I’d still like to add a couple more new faces to the squad in certain areas.

“We’ve got a tough start to the season, but we just need to be patient and try to keep heading in the right direction.

“Every manager is saying the same about the market being tough and we’re in the same boat.

“We just need to keep our head down, work as hard as we can and try to put as many points on the board as we can.

“We’re still looking to strengthen if players become available.”

Hermiston a coup for Vale

Striker Hermiston, 18, was signed from League One club Montrose earlier this week and Wood believes he can have a bright future with Deveronvale.

He added: “Ben will bring real quality. He’s played for Montrose in the Premier Sports League Cup – to get a player who’s been playing at that level is a coup for us.

“Ben’s the type of player I’ve been looking at, but it can be difficult to get them on board.

“But with Ben it was pretty straightforward. Montrose were easy to deal with and Ben was keen to join.

“He’s got a desire to play full-time football, and if we could help him along the way it will be a win-win for both parties.

“He’s still young, but he’s been around the Montrose first-team and has played games for them.

“All the reports I’ve had on Ben have been really good. He’s tall and athletic and he knows where the goal is.

“We’re looking for him to kick and on and to help us at the top end of the park.”

Turra keeper signs on

Meanwhile, Turriff United goalkeeper Tim Findlay has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The 20-year signed for the Haughs outfit in January 2020 and has made 27 appearances and has also been on loan at Junior side Rothie Rovers.

Conversation