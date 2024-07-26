Highland League Cup draw to be held today

The draw for the R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup will be made today.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs will find out who they will face in the 2024-25 instalment of the competition, which dates back to 1946.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round will take place at 4pm in Banchory at the headquarters of the Highland League Cup’s new sponsors, R Davidson.

You can watch the draw, which will be done by professional golfer Sam Locke and Press Journal columnist and broadcaster Richard Gordon, on R Davidson’s Facebook page.

Four clubs will play in the preliminary round, which will take place on Saturday September 14.

The first round, featuring the two winners from the preliminary round, and the other 14 clubs will be played on Saturday November 9.

Quarter-final ties will take place on Saturday December 7, the semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday March 1 with the final to be played on Saturday April 19.

Brora Rangers are the defending champions after defeating Fraserburgh on penalties last season.