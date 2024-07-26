Highland League Cup draw to be held today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup draw to be held today

New sponsors R Davidson Banchory will host the preliminary and first round draws.

By Callum Law
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The draw for the R Davidson Banchory Highland League Cup will be made today.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs will find out who they will face in the 2024-25 instalment of the competition, which dates back to 1946.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round will take place at 4pm in Banchory at the headquarters of the Highland League Cup’s new sponsors, R Davidson.

You can watch the draw, which will be done by professional golfer Sam Locke and Press Journal columnist and broadcaster Richard Gordon, on R Davidson’s Facebook page.

Four clubs will play in the preliminary round, which will take place on Saturday September 14.

The first round, featuring the two winners from the preliminary round, and the other 14 clubs will be played on Saturday November 9.

Quarter-final ties will take place on Saturday December 7, the semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday March 1 with the final to be played on Saturday April 19.

Brora Rangers are the defending champions after defeating Fraserburgh on penalties last season.

More from Highland League

Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Every club profiled ahead of the 2024-25 season
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly season 2024-25 preview with Ryan Cryle and Callum Law
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on Stuart Knight being transfer-listed
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Lossiemouth boss Eddie Wolecki Black on his new signing and top-six hope for the…
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Deveronvale boss Garry Wood still chasing more signings
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Lewis MacKinnon proud of Buckie Thistle after Dundee United loss
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brian Winton on Banks o' Dee's new stand and securing a bronze club licence
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Andrew MacAskill hoping for bold Buckie Thistle showing against Dundee United
Pictured from left to right are: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice-president) and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Picture by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Manager Steven MacDonald on Forres Mechanics' latest transfer business