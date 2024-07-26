Innes McKay living his Buckie Thistle dream ahead of final League Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Innes McKay living his Buckie Thistle dream ahead of final League Cup clash

The defender, who grew up a Jags fan, signed for the club this summer.

By Callum Law
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.

Innes McKay has been delighted to fulfil his ambition of playing for Buckie Thistle and is aiming to end their Premier Sports League Cup campaign on a high.

The defender grew up a Jags fan and signed for his hometown team this summer after three years with local rivals Deveronvale.

McKay has started all three of the Breedon Highland League champions’ cup fixtures ahead of tomorrow’s Group B encounter with Ayr United.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve always been a Buckie fan so it meant a lot to me to join the club.

“I used to come and watch Buckie. I remember the league decider against Deveronvale (in 2011), I think vuvuzelas were on the go at the time and me and my brother were blasting it in Gregg Carrol’s ear so I don’t think he was best pleased.

“We were standing by the dugout but then we moved because I think Gregg was getting annoyed with the noise we were making.

“My uncle (Alec Innes) played in goal for Buckie and got a testimonial and my great grandfather also played for Buckie so it’s good to follow in their footsteps.

“Buckie is my hometown club and I was here in the youths so to come back and play for the first-team has always been a big ambition of mine.

“Now that I’m here I want to grasp the opportunity and hopefully help the team win trophies.

“I couldn’t wait to come back to pre-season, I’ve loved every minute of it so far and I’m sure that will continue.”

Jags improving for cup experience

Buckie have lost 4-0 to League One side Stenhousemuir, 5-1 to Championship outfit Falkirk and 5-2 against Premiership team Dundee United so far in the League Cup.

McKay says the Jags’ performance levels have increased with every outing.

He is upbeat about trying to cause Championship team Ayr problems at Somerset Park.

McKay added: “As a team and probably individually as well with every game we’ve played we’ve been a bit better.

“We’ve got a few new signings like myself who are getting used to the team, but I think it’s been a positive campaign in the League Cup.

“I believe we can go and get something against Ayr. Little things have cost us in the first three games.

“Sometimes in the league those things maybe wouldn’t get punished the same, but that isn’t the case with the level of opposition we’ve played.

“We just have to tighten up at the back and try to cut out the individual mistakes.”

More from Highland League

Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Highland League Cup: Preliminary round and first round ties confirmed
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Highland League countdown: Fraserburgh's Mark Cowie on becoming the division's longest-serving manager
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Highland League countdown: New Buckie Thistle boss looks to replicate previous success
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Highland League Cup draw to be held today
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Highland League: Every club profiled ahead of the 2024-25 season
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly season 2024-25 preview with Ryan Cryle and Callum Law
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon on Stuart Knight being transfer-listed
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Lossiemouth boss Eddie Wolecki Black on his new signing and top-six hope for the…
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
Deveronvale boss Garry Wood still chasing more signings
Innes McKay, right, in action for Buckie Thistle against Dundee United in the Premier Sports League Cup.
How to watch the best action from the Highland League this season