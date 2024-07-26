Innes McKay living his Buckie Thistle dream ahead of final League Cup clash

Innes McKay has been delighted to fulfil his ambition of playing for Buckie Thistle and is aiming to end their Premier Sports League Cup campaign on a high.

The defender grew up a Jags fan and signed for his hometown team this summer after three years with local rivals Deveronvale.

McKay has started all three of the Breedon Highland League champions’ cup fixtures ahead of tomorrow’s Group B encounter with Ayr United.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve always been a Buckie fan so it meant a lot to me to join the club.

“I used to come and watch Buckie. I remember the league decider against Deveronvale (in 2011), I think vuvuzelas were on the go at the time and me and my brother were blasting it in Gregg Carrol’s ear so I don’t think he was best pleased.

“We were standing by the dugout but then we moved because I think Gregg was getting annoyed with the noise we were making.

“My uncle (Alec Innes) played in goal for Buckie and got a testimonial and my great grandfather also played for Buckie so it’s good to follow in their footsteps.

“Buckie is my hometown club and I was here in the youths so to come back and play for the first-team has always been a big ambition of mine.

“Now that I’m here I want to grasp the opportunity and hopefully help the team win trophies.

“I couldn’t wait to come back to pre-season, I’ve loved every minute of it so far and I’m sure that will continue.”

Jags improving for cup experience

Buckie have lost 4-0 to League One side Stenhousemuir, 5-1 to Championship outfit Falkirk and 5-2 against Premiership team Dundee United so far in the League Cup.

McKay says the Jags’ performance levels have increased with every outing.

He is upbeat about trying to cause Championship team Ayr problems at Somerset Park.

McKay added: “As a team and probably individually as well with every game we’ve played we’ve been a bit better.

“We’ve got a few new signings like myself who are getting used to the team, but I think it’s been a positive campaign in the League Cup.

“I believe we can go and get something against Ayr. Little things have cost us in the first three games.

“Sometimes in the league those things maybe wouldn’t get punished the same, but that isn’t the case with the level of opposition we’ve played.

“We just have to tighten up at the back and try to cut out the individual mistakes.”