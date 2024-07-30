Keith defender placed on transfer list

Breedon Highland League club Keith have placed defender Ethan Smith on the transfer list.

The 23-year-old joined the Maroons in January 2023 from fellow Highland League side Turriff United.

However, Smith’s game time has been limited at Kynoch Park and he has now been put up for sale by Keith.

Smith spent time at Aberdeen and Dundee as a youth player and was brought into the Highland League in August 2019 when Kris Hunter signed him for Turriff.

With other clubs notified of Smith’s availability, it remains to be seen where he will end up next.