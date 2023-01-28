Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash

By Callum Law
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United

Keith boss Craig Ewen has bolstered his squad ahead of today’s clash with Formartine United by signing Ethan Smith from Turriff United.

The 22-year-old defender joins the Maroons on a two-and-a-half-year deal and could make his debut at North Lodge Park this afternoon.

Ewen said: “Ethan’s a powerful defender who came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen and Dundee.

“Technically he’s a good footballer and speaking to him he’s got the right attributes in terms of wanting to win.

“And, although he’s only recently turned 22, I think there are good leadership qualities there and I think he can do a good job for Keith.

“There’s an opportunity for Ethan to come in and make a position his own.

“Ethan’s got the right attitude which is important and can take you a long way in the game.

“He was looking for a new challenge to get his teeth into and I think he’s a good fit for Keith.”

Meanwhile, Formartine’s new signing Rhys Thomas is looking forward to facing some familiar faces.

SIGNING NEWSFormartine United Football Club have made another addition to their Playing Squad with the signing of Rhys…

Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 23 January 2023

 

The 20-year-old defender signed for the Pitmedden club earlier this week from Cove Rangers, having spent the first half of this season and last term on loan at Keith.

Thomas said: “The ambitions of the manager Stuart Anderson really appealed to me.

“The club wants to push up the league and compete at the highest level they can, which interests me.

“I had a great time at Keith in the last year-and-a-half.

“They’re a great bunch of lads at Keith and I’ve got a lot of time for the gaffer, the board and everyone there.

“But this weekend my focus is on Formartine and trying to get a win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Andy Low backs new Inverurie signing Sam Robertson to make fast start
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview January 27 - completely free to view!
Inverurie Locos' Thomas Reid and Grady McGrath of Brechin City at the league meeting between the two sides in November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League Cup: Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle get home semi-final ties
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Nairn County's Conor Gethins

Most Read

1
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Ethan Smith, left pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Keith and could make his debut against Formartine United
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented