Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash

Keith boss Craig Ewen has bolstered his squad ahead of today’s clash with Formartine United by signing Ethan Smith from Turriff United.

The 22-year-old defender joins the Maroons on a two-and-a-half-year deal and could make his debut at North Lodge Park this afternoon.

Ewen said: “Ethan’s a powerful defender who came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen and Dundee.

“Technically he’s a good footballer and speaking to him he’s got the right attributes in terms of wanting to win.

“And, although he’s only recently turned 22, I think there are good leadership qualities there and I think he can do a good job for Keith.

“There’s an opportunity for Ethan to come in and make a position his own.

“Ethan’s got the right attitude which is important and can take you a long way in the game.

“He was looking for a new challenge to get his teeth into and I think he’s a good fit for Keith.”

Meanwhile, Formartine’s new signing Rhys Thomas is looking forward to facing some familiar faces.

SIGNING NEWSFormartine United Football Club have made another addition to their Playing Squad with the signing of Rhys… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 23 January 2023

The 20-year-old defender signed for the Pitmedden club earlier this week from Cove Rangers, having spent the first half of this season and last term on loan at Keith.

Thomas said: “The ambitions of the manager Stuart Anderson really appealed to me.

“The club wants to push up the league and compete at the highest level they can, which interests me.

“I had a great time at Keith in the last year-and-a-half.

“They’re a great bunch of lads at Keith and I’ve got a lot of time for the gaffer, the board and everyone there.

“But this weekend my focus is on Formartine and trying to get a win.”