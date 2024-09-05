Exclusive: Gavin Price on his involvement with managerless Lossiemouth

Gavin Price has revealed he couldn’t say no to some old friends after stepping in to help managerless Lossiemouth.

The former Elgin City and Brechin City boss is working with the Coasters interim management team of Ian Campbell, Stevie Dunn and Steve Porter on a temporary basis.

Lossie are searching for a new manager following Eddie Wolecki Black’s departure last week.

Price watched from the stand as Lossie defeated Forres Mechanics 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final of the North of Scotland Cup at Mosset Park on Wednesday night.

Linking up with familiar faces

The 50-year-old, who is based in Aberfeldy and left Brechin in May, hasn’t committed to joining the Grant Park side long-term, but is happy to assist in the short-term and be reunited with former Elgin colleagues Dunn and Porter.

Price told the Press and Journal: “I’m addicted to football really and getting the call to help out for a wee bit is better than sitting in the house or going to the shops.

“Last Saturday we were in Edinburgh for my wife’s birthday and at 3pm we were in a shop and I thought ‘no, never again.’

“It’s good to be able to help, I’ve got a lot of friends at Lossie from my time at Elgin.

“Logistically it’s maybe not a long-term option and I can’t commit to anything at the minute.

“But over the next wee while I’ll do my best to help out until the club sort out which route they want to go down.

“I’ve got a caravan in Lossiemouth, I know the club and the town and I’ve got a connection with Stevie Dunn and Steve Porter having worked with them for years at Elgin.

“Stevie was pestering me all weekend to come and help and he’s not a man you can say no to.”

Price pleased to be back involved

During Lossie’s game against Forres Price watched from the stand but did pass on his observations to the dugout as the Coasters secured a semi-final tie against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday October 2.

Price added: “I enjoyed the game, it was quite refreshing to be back in a changing room and be involved again.

“The players deserved something out of the game for their work-rate and it was fitting they were able to get through on penalties.

“They were maybe needing a wee turning point in terms of their season and hopefully this can be it.

“The players deserve credit, Stuart Knight did really well in the shoot-out (saving three penalties).

“We were quite confident when it went to penalties because he’s a big unit for the opposition to be facing.”

Frustration for Forres

Meanwhile, Forres boss Steven MacDonald was disappointed his side let Lossie back into the game after taking the lead early in the second half through Mark McLauchlan.

He said: “The first half was a bit of a non-event, there was a lot of effort but not much really good quality football.

“We wanted to get an early goal in the second half and we did exactly that.

“I thought we were well on top after getting the goal and it felt like we’d score again.

“But then we’ve killed ourselves with the goal we gave away and we couldn’t get going again.

“Well done to Lossiemouth, but it’s frustrating from my point of view and we have to learn from.”