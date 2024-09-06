Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Topi Keskinen for rapidly embracing his football philosophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises Topi Keskinen for rapidly embracing his football philosophy

Winger Keskinen is in contention to earn a debut cap for Finland in Saturday's Nations League clash with Greece.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised £860,000 signing Topi Keskinen for rapidly embracing his football philosophy.

And Thelin hopes the winger can cap a memorable month by making his Finland international debut this weekend.

Keskinen has been called into the Finnish senior squad for the first time and is in contention to earn a debut cap in a Nations League clash against Greece on Saturday.

The Dons winger could also face beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley on Tuesday.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Europe and the MLS in America to sign Keskinen last month.

The winger penned a long term permanent contract with the Reds until summer 2028 .

The £860,000 fee for Keskinen is the second highest ever paid in Aberdeen’s history, behind only the £1 million for Paul Bernard in 1995.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Topi is adapting more and more to the team.

“He is adapting to his team-mates and the specific role in how we want to play.

“That will bring the best out of Topi  and the players.

“I’m happy for Topi as it is good experience for players to be there, playing for their country.

“In these games with Finland let’s see.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

No pressure on £860,000 signing

Keskinen made an immediate impact under Thelin when coming off the bench to score on his debut against Queen’s Park.

He was introduced as a substitute and netted a dramatic injury time winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup tie victory.

Despite the explosive start and high transfer fee, Thelin insists it is important not to put pressure on the winger.

He is willing to give Keskinen time to develop and reach his potential.

Thelin said: “Topi is adapting which is important but we also must give him time.

“We don’t put on too much pressure on players when they arrive new to a team.”

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 on his debut. Image: SNS

Thelin’s style suits winger Keskinen

Capped eight times at U21 level Keskinen was a key component in HJK Helsinki winning the Veikkausliiga title and Liigacup last season.

The winger scored seven times, with eight assists to help them win the double.

Keskinen continued that form by scoring seven goals, with two assists, in 23 games this season before his transfer to Aberdeen.

The winger says he is delighted to have quickly adapted to Scottish football.

Ross County’s Ryan Leak and Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen in action. Image: SNS

Keskinen said: “It’s a league with a really fast pace and it actually suits me better than the Finnish League.

“When we attack, we move quickly.

“It’s so different compared to Finnish football, I have liked it a lot.

“I haven’t had any problems adapting.”

Finland call-up came ‘out of the blue’

Keskinen was named the Finnish top-flight ‘Rookie of the Year’ in 2023 after a superb debut season with HJK Helsinki.

The winger last featured for the Finland under-21s when scoring a double in a 6-0 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying defeat of Armenia last November.

Now he has been selected for the senior squad by national manager Markku Kanerva he is determined to impress.

New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Keskinen said: “The call-up came out of the blue.

“I hadn’t thought about anything like that.

“I hope I can play in the games and show what I can do.

“You just have to be yourself, there’s no point in stressing too much about it.

“If I have a place in the team, I have to use it well. ”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Clarkson return timeline confirmed

Meanwhile Thelin confirmed Leighton Clarkson is on course to return to action after the international break.

Former Liverpool midfielder Clarkson has been sidelined since sustaining a shoulder fracture in the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Dumbarton on July 27.

The 22-year-old has returned to non-contact training and is on course to be in consideration for the Premiership home match against Motherwell on Saturday, September 14,

Midfielder Dante Palvara is still out with a hamstring tear picked up up during pre-season in July.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Leighton is doing fine and has been on the pitch, not with contact yet.

“But he is working hard and looking fine.

“The goal is still after the national team break and hopefully he can be in training after that.

“Let’s see.

“Dante is still further down the road.”

Conversation