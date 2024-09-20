Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Inverurie Locos’ Cole Anderson savours strong start

Inverurie Locos midfielder Cole Anderson thinks he’s playing the best football of his career and credits manager Dean Donaldson for putting his faith in him.

The Railwaymen tackle Keith at Kynoch Park tomorrow in the Breedon Highland League having made a fine start to the season.

Inverurie are third in the table and Anderson has been one of their standout performers, scoring five times and also weighing in with assists.

The 22-year-old, who signed for Locos in February 2023, said: “I feel I’m playing the best football of my career. I had a good spell when I first broke into the Formartine team and I was playing games.

“But I feel now I’m providing more good performances and scoring more goals as well as coming up with more assists.

“Sometimes that comes down to opportunity, before I moved to Inverurie and once I came I was in and out of the team.

“That was partly down to myself, but I didn’t get a consistent run of games.

“But since the manager and his coaching staff have come in (in October 2023) they’ve put their trust in me. I want to repay them for that because of the belief they’ve had in me.

“I’ve been really happy so far this season. I’ve added a few more goals and assists so far this season which is what the manager is asking of the midfielders.

“It’s been good to do my bit on that front to help the team.”

Maroons look to be clinical

Keith come into the fixture on the back of three successive defeats and could be without as many as seven players.

However, manager Craig Ewen has been encouraged by the creativity in his squad, but has called on them to convert more of their chances.

He added: “We’ve got a bigger squad this season and we’ve really needed it.

“In the last month or so we’ve had five or six players missing every week and for this game it’s seven.

“But it’s something we have to cope with. We have to work hard all over the pitch and if we get a wee bit of luck that can see us pick up points again.

“We feel this season we’re creating more chances than in previous seasons, but you need to take your chances.

“At the moment we’re not scoring enough goals, but we need to keep persevering to change that.

“It’s another difficult game and but we need to galvanise ourselves and see if we can get a result.”

News from around the Highland League as Rothes make signing

Elsewhere, Rothes have signed 22-year-old midfielder Fraser Russell on loan from North Caledonian League side Inverness Athletic until the end of the year.

The Speysiders face Brechin City at Glebe Park tomorrow. Manager Richard Hastings said: “I had Fraser for a period in the academy at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and I’ve also seen him playing for Strathspey Thistle in the past.

“I noticed he hasn’t been playing for Inverness Athletic so I made contact and asked about getting him.

“Fraser has been playing in central midfield and that’s an area where we need reinforcements and it’s good to get him in.

“He looks after the ball really well and he’s not brand new to the Highland League so hopefully he can use the experience he’s got to help us out.”

Leaders Brechin are still missing Ryan Ferguson but hope to have Anthony McDonald and Dayle Robertson available.

Jack MacIver returns for Buckie Thistle, who face Turriff United in a 2pm kick-off at Victoria Park. The visitors are still without Callan Gray and Ewan Clark.

Sean McIntosh, Kyle Dalling and Joel Wiseman are Deveronvale’s absentees for the Princess Royal Park encounter with Brora Rangers, who are still missing Alex Cooper.

Lossiemouth face Fraserburgh at Grant Park. The Coasters are without Ryan Stuart and Baylee Campbell, while Jamie Beagrie returns for the Broch.

Forres Mechanics are missing Calum Howarth for the visit of Wick Academy to Mosset Park. The Scorries welcome back Robert McLean, Owen Rendall, Callan Jessiman and Richard Macadie.

Alan Pollock returns for Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Strathspey Thistle. Alistair Nixon is available again for the Grantown Jags.

Angus Grant on his stunning start for Huntly

Huntly’s Angus Grant has revealed his scintillating start to the season has come as no surprise to him.

The Black and Golds striker – who is preparing to face Formartine United at North Lodge Park in the Breedon Highland League tomorrow – has netted 12 times already this term.

After a brace in Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat to Forres Mechanics Grant is hoping to keep his good form going.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s been a good start for me, I’ve got that bit of arrogance about me that I think every good striker has, where I think I should be scoring every time I play.

“I’ve always felt I’ve got it in my locker, but I think the big thing has been being fit and getting a run of games to show what I can do.

“With my personality and how I see myself as a striker I’m relishing things at the moment and hopefully it can continue.

“I feel the goals I’m scoring just now are testament to the hard work I’ve put in as I’m feeling better than I’ve felt before.”

Meanwhile, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson could hand a debut to attacker Michael Dangana, who joined from Elgin City on Thursday.

United are unbeaten in their last five league games and Anderson said: “It will be good to get Michael involved. He hasn’t played much football recently, but it will be good to see him.

“In the league we’re unbeaten in five so we need to try to extend that run as long as we can. But Huntly are a good team and we know it will be a difficult game.

“Our start was frustrating, but after the bad spell we had our form has been good recently so hopefully we can keep it going.”

Clach look to maintain high standards

Clachnacuddin captain Harry Nicolson believes the experienced players in their squad have set standards as the Lilywhites aim to continue their impressive start to the season.

Banks o’ Dee are the visitors to Grant Street Park tomorrow afternoon in the Breedon Highland League.

Last term Clach finished 17th with 23 points, but have amassed 19 points from their first 10 games this season.

Victory against Dee would take them up to fourth in the table. Defender Nicolson thinks the summer additions made by boss Conor Gethins have been crucial during their good run.

The 23-year-old said: “We’ve got a good group of boys, hopefully we can keep them all here and build on it.

“It has been really good having the likes of Josh Meekings, Joe Malin and Gavin Morrison around the place.

“They set standards – they are probably three of the most experienced players in the league.

“We know where we’re at. We are not saying we are the best team in the league or anything, we are just taking it game-by-game.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is looking for a response after their midweek defeat to league leaders Brechin City.

Dee are 11 points behind the Hedgemen and Lawson added: “It’s not the position we want to be in, but we’re not the only club in that position.

“It’s still early and it’s disappointing, but we have to regroup. This is a very difficult game and we can’t dwell on Wednesday because we need to make sure we’re ready to go against Clach.

“We have to bounce back and have a reaction. We need to show our performance on Wednesday was a blip because we didn’t get anywhere near the standards we’re capable of.”