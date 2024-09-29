Shane Sutherland on his injury comeback after two years out following Scottish Cup winner for Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Shane Sutherland on his injury comeback after two years out following Scottish Cup winner for Brora Rangers

Sutherland struck as the Cattachs won 2-1 at Dudgeon Park.

By Callum Law
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Shane Sutherland savoured being Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup hero in just his third appearance after more than two years out injured.

The experienced attacker came off the bench and scored a stoppage time winner as the Cattachs defeated Cumnock 2-1 at Dudgeon Park in the first round.

Sutherland suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Arbroath in May 2022.

A year later the 33-year-old was released by the Caley Jags while still trying to recover and following an operation paid for by him and his family the ex-Elgin City and Peterhead player joined Brora this summer.

Sutherland making his mark

He made his first appearance on September 18 against Wick Academy and scored last weekend in defeat to Deveronvale, before netting against Cumnock.

Sutherland said: “Personally scoring last week against Deveronvale meant a lot, but we lost the game.

“To come on and make an impact and score the winner on this occasion was great.

“It was 28 months since I’d played football until I came on against Wick.

“I did my ACL playing for Inverness, got my operation and things were OK but then I broke down twice doing the rehab.

“Then I got released by Caley Thistle, I don’t hold grudges, but it was difficult getting released when I was still doing rehab.

Shane Sutherland, right, heads home Brora’s winner against Cumnock.

“But I got my head down and did as much as I could myself without working with a physio every day like at a full-time club.

“I’m very thankful to Steven Mackay and Brora for taking a risk on me because nobody knew how I would react to training and games.

“At some points during the last two years I wasn’t sure if I’d make it back so I’m delighted to have done it.

“Mentally it was hard, but my son Lewis is seven and football daft and he wants to see me play.

“I was committed to trying to come back. Even after getting released I wasn’t going to walk away from football.

“I needed another operation so I went to London and paid for an operation with the help of my family and thankfully it worked.”

Match action

In a cagey first period Brora had the best chance when, following a rapid counter-attack, George Robesten’s cross from the left fell for Tony Dingwall, but he was thwarted by a good block from goalkeeper Blair Currie.

Early in the second period Allan Mackenzie and Cameron Chalmers failed to hit the target from good positions for the visitors from Ayrshire.

After an hour Brora broke the deadlock. Sutherland, who had barely been on the pitch two minutes, was taken out inside the box by Darren Brownlie after playing a pass to Dingwall.

Although the eyes of many people watching – including irate Cumnock boss Stephen Swift, who was sent off – were drawn to the ball and the subsequent tackle on Dingwall referee Keiran Traynor awarded the penalty for the challenge on Sutherland.

Brora’s Tom Kelly, right and Jamie Conn of Cumnock battle for the ball.

Jordan MacRae then found the bottom right corner from the spot.

Cumnock rallied and Cattachs goalkeeper Cammy Mackay made a tremendous stop at point-blank range to deny Dylan Dykes.

Then in the 78th minute Brownlie’s header from a Luke Watt corner came off the underside of the crossbar with visiting claims that the ball had crossed the line falling on deaf ears.

On 84 minutes the West of Scotland Premier Division side did equalise when Joseph McKee curled a fine 20-yard free-kick into the left corner.

However, Brora finished strongly and in the first minute of stoppage time Tom Kelly crossed from the right and Sutherland’s excellent looping header found the top left corner.

Manager’s verdict

Brora manager Steven Mackay said: “I’m glad to get through. It was a pretty even game, we knew it would be a tough game and we lost our way a little bit.

“We allowed them back into the game and it was a great free-kick. At that point they were in the ascendancy, but after that I thought we had our best spell in the game.

“I’m delighted for Shane because it’s been a long journey for him, you could see by his celebrations how much it meant to him.

“It was a nice moment for him and for us to get us through to the next round when in my view we probably didn’t do enough to win the game.

“Cup football is never straightforward, there are moments in games where you need a bit of luck and we got our fair share.”

More from Highland League

Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Scottish Cup results round up: 11 Highland League sides go through as Brora Rangers…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Scottish Cup: EVERY first round tie involving Highland League sides previewed
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Scottish Cup: Golf buddies' Clach v Nairn bragging rights battle, Huntly's new keepers and…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Gavin Price on Lossiemouth latest; Calum Dingwall targets first Inverurie Locos Scottish…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League round-up: Mark Cowie confident Fraserburgh can come good; Julian Wade reveals demand…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Formartine United v Huntly and…
Keith v Inverurie Locos is the main game on the latest Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Keith v Inverurie Locos and Formartine United v Huntly…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Reaction from around the grounds as Deveronvale stun Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
No talk of title challenge for Inverurie Locos despite good start continuing with win…
Shane Sutherland celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Cumnock in the Scottish Cup. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League results: Inverurie Locos win at Keith

Conversation