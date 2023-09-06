Graeme Rodger celebrates century of Formartine goals – but Daniel Park set for spell on sidelines

Graeme Rodger is proud to be the first Formartine United player to reach a century of goals during their time in the Breedon Highland League.

The 31-year-old’s brace in Saturday’s victory against Keith took him to 100 strikes for the Pitmedden side.

United stepped up to the Highland League from the Junior ranks in 2009 and have had plenty of prolific marksmen at North Lodge Park during that period.

However, rather than a striker reaching the milestone it’s midfielder Rodger – who joined from Deveronvale in 2015 – who has managed it.

He said: “It is a good achievement, some of the strikers we’ve had are probably some the best the Highland League has seen in the last 10 or 15 years.

“We’ve had Cammy Keith, Scott Barbour, Garry Wood, Neil Gauld and Conor Gethins all at the club.

“Although I have played a lot more games than them which has allowed me to get to 100 goals.

“It’s something I’m proud of, but it’s good to get it out of the way now because it’s been lingering for a wee while.

“The main feeling on Saturday was just relief at getting goals to get us back in the game and help us get three points.

“Keith’s first goal was a penalty against me, I didn’t think there was too much I could have done about it.

“My arm was by my side but the referee deemed it a penalty so you can’t argue with it really, but thankfully we managed to win.”

Park injury blow

Meanwhile, Formartine will be without Daniel Park for the next few months after he broke his leg in the game against Keith at the weekend.

However, the 32-year-old midfielder doesn’t require an operation and manager Stuart Anderson is hopeful Park will be able to return before the end of the year.

Anderson said: “It was a strange incident, there was no tackle or anything, I’m not sure if Daniel’s studs got caught in the turf.

“But it’s one of those unfortunate things that can happen in football.

“Daniel will miss at least a couple of months, but we are hopeful we’ll get him back before the end of the year.

“It’s really disappointing for him and for us, his form at the start of the season has been outstanding.

“He’s got himself really fit and he’s been one of our most consistent players,.

“Hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later.”