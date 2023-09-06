Graeme Rodger celebrates century of Formartine goals – but Daniel Park set for spell on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Rodger celebrates century of Formartine goals – but Daniel Park set for spell on sidelines

Midfielder Rodger reached 100 goals against Keith on Saturday, but Park suffered a leg break during the game.

By Callum Law
Graeme Rodger is proud to be the first Formartine United player to reach a century of goals during their time in the Breedon Highland League.

The 31-year-old’s brace in Saturday’s victory against Keith took him to 100 strikes for the Pitmedden side.

United stepped up to the Highland League from the Junior ranks in 2009 and have had plenty of prolific marksmen at North Lodge Park during that period.

However, rather than a striker reaching the milestone it’s midfielder Rodger – who joined from Deveronvale in 2015 – who has managed it.

He said: “It is a good achievement, some of the strikers we’ve had are probably some the best the Highland League has seen in the last 10 or 15 years.

“We’ve had Cammy Keith, Scott Barbour, Garry Wood, Neil Gauld and Conor Gethins all at the club.

Graeme Rodger, centre, celebrates one of his Formartine United goals

“Although I have played a lot more games than them which has allowed me to get to 100 goals.

“It’s something I’m proud of, but it’s good to get it out of the way now because it’s been lingering for a wee while.

“The main feeling on Saturday was just relief at getting goals to get us back in the game and help us get three points.

“Keith’s first goal was a penalty against me, I didn’t think there was too much I could have done about it.

“My arm was by my side but the referee deemed it a penalty so you can’t argue with it really, but thankfully we managed to win.”

Park injury blow

Meanwhile, Formartine will be without Daniel Park for the next few months after he broke his leg in the game against Keith at the weekend.

However, the 32-year-old midfielder doesn’t require an operation and manager Stuart Anderson is hopeful Park will be able to return before the end of the year.

Anderson said: “It was a strange incident, there was no tackle or anything, I’m not sure if Daniel’s studs got caught in the turf.

“But it’s one of those unfortunate things that can happen in football.

Formartine’s Daniel Park has broken his leg

“Daniel will miss at least a couple of months, but we are hopeful we’ll get him back before the end of the year.

“It’s really disappointing for him and for us, his form at the start of the season has been outstanding.

“He’s got himself really fit and he’s been one of our most consistent players,.

“Hopefully he will be back sooner rather than later.”

