North of Scotland Cup final: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin ready to battle for glory; Plus EVERY Highland League game previewed

Brora Rangers’ Michael Finnis and Clachnacuddin’s Joe Malin are hoping to sicken supporters who used to revere them in today’s North of Scotland Cup final.

The Cattachs face the Lilywhites at Station Park, Nairn this afternoon with silverware up for grabs.

For defender Finnis, who joined Brora in the summer, it’s a meeting with the club he served between 2009 and 2021 and helped to their last trophy, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2014.

Goalkeeper Malin spent 11 years at Brora and helped them win 13 trophies. He planned to retire after leaving Dudgeon Park at the end of last term, but was convinced to keep playing by Clach boss Conor Gethins.

Good memories but no room for sentiment

Both are ready to embrace any flak that comes their way from fans of their former clubs.

Finnis, 34, said: “It’s quite funny we’ve ended up getting Clach in the final. There’s no doubt I’ll end up getting a hard time from the fans, but it’ll all be banter and good fun.

“I know a lot of the fans as well as the board and committee at Clach. I loved my time at Clach and I’ve got really good memories.

“If we’re winning the fans will probably get louder rather than quieter, but that will be better for me.

“If I’m getting more stick then it means I’m doing my job and doing something right so hopefully that happens.”

Malin, 36, added: “Football works in funny ways and throws up these wee situations.

“I’ve got loads of good memories from my time at Brora. But when it comes to this final my focus has to be on Clach and doing the best for Clach.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I get a bit of stick, I’m big enough to take it so it doesn’t bother me. I’ve got a lot of respect for the Brora fans and the people at the club.

“But for 90 minutes friendships go out the window and I don’t mind a wee bit of abuse, I actually quite like it.”

Malin aims for special Lilywhites success

Although it’s been a decade since Clach won silverware, they haven’t enjoyed success in the North of Scotland Cup since September 2001.

For Malin having the chance to play in another final is a nice surprise having planned to hang his boots up in the summer.

He said: “Joining Clach wasn’t planned at all. I thought I was retired, but Conor asked me if he could get another year out of me.

“I found it hard to say no. I got a wee buzz and a feeling that I could still offer something.

“The last year or so people have probably written me off after my Achilles injury.

“In some ways it’s probably my own stubbornness and wanting to prove I can still play that’s kept me going.

“I think it would mean the absolute world to the club to win the cup.

“In recent times the club has gone through a lot of pain and for everyone connected to the club I think it would be very special.”

Finnis looks for three out of three in finals

Finnis boasts a perfect record in finals. He helped Clach win the League Cup 10 years ago and was also on the winning side with Rothes in this competition in 2021.

Challenging for silverware was a major factor in his decision to join Brora.

Finnis added: “These are the games I want to be involved in and that’s one of the reasons I joined Brora.

“When I spoke to the manager Steven Mackay in the summer part of our chat was that they were aiming to be challenging at the top end of the league and in the cups.

“It would be amazing to win the cup, especially coming into the last few years of my career.

“You play football to win trophies. I’ve only been in two finals in my time in the Highland League so I’ve had to wait for my opportunities.

“To have an opportunity to win something so soon after signing for Brora is great – hopefully I can continue my 100% record in finals.”

Bottom two look for points

Strathspey Thistle boss Ryan Esson insists there’s a long way to go in the battle to avoid finishing bottom of the Breedon Highland League ahead of facing Rothes.

The division’s bottom two meet at Mackessack Park today with the Speysiders three points ahead of the Grantown Jags.

The pyramid system now means there is the threat of a relegation play-off for the team that finishes bottom, but Esson thinks the importance of this fixture has been overstated.

He said: “Winning the game would be a huge benefit to us. But at the same time we’re in October, we’re three points behind Rothes with a game in hand.

“A lot of people seem think if this doesn’t go our way that could be it for us. Is that the way we should be thinking? No it isn’t.

“We’re going into this game desperate to win it, but if we don’t get a positive result should we just shut the doors? Of course not. It’s crazy to suggest we could be stuck at the bottom if we lose this game.

“There’s a long way to go and a lot of football to be played.”

Rothes have taken only one point from their last nine league games since beating Nairn County on August 16.

Boss Richard Hastings said: “Given who we’re playing and where we are in the table it would be very important to get three points on the board because it’s been a while since we’ve done that.

“However, it’s early in the season and it’s certainly not do-or-die.

“Nobody wants to be down near the bottom, but the boys are still upbeat and still fighting. They’re not happy with where we are and they’re putting in the effort to change that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Formartine United will be without Julian Wade, Johnny Crawford, Matthew McLean and Kieran Adams for Buckie Thistle’s visit to North Lodge Park. Darryl McHardy returns for the Jags.

Greg Buchan could make his comeback in Fraserburgh’s Bellslea clash with Inverurie Locos. Connor Wood, Lewis Davidson and Marley Sweenie-Rowe are still missing for the Broch. The Railwaymen have Paul Coutts available again, but are minus Callum Duncan, Milosz Ochmanski, Greg Mitchell, Zane Laird and Anton Chauvin.

Huntly face Nairn County at Christie Park. Jamie Michie, Alex Thoirs and Owen Morris are out for the Black and Golds with Angus Dey, Alan Pollock and Ben Kelly unavailable for the Wee County.

Charlie Macdonald is Forres Mechanics’ only absentee for the meeting with Brechin City at Mosset Park, Dayle Robertson returns for the Hedgemen.

Turriff United are without 11 players for their home fixture against Banks o’ Dee, who are missing Max Alexander, but welcome back Liam Duell.

Murray Esson, Sean McIntosh and Kyle Dalling are out for Deveronvale, who play Lossiemouth at Princess Royal Park. Lewis McAndrew returns for the Coasters.

Wick Academy welcome back David Allan, George Ewing and Kieran MacGregor, but are without Jack Henry, Callan Jessiman and Alan Hughes for Keith’s visit to Harmsworth Park.

The Maroons are missing Ryan Robertson, Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, Grant Moroney and Jamie Milne.