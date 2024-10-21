Turriff United midfielder transfer-listed

Jack McKenzie has been placed on the transfer list by Turriff United, the Press and Journal understands.

The midfielder joined the Breedon Highland League club in January 2022 and has played regularly for Turra since then.

However, the 20-year-old may now soon be heading for pastures new with other clubs having been made aware of his availability.

Given his performances for United, McKenzie – who is under contract until the summer of 2026 – is likely to attract plenty of interest.

Earlier this month, Turriff also placed defender Max Foster on the transfer list.