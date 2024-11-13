Keith and Strathspey Thistle place players on the transfer list

Keith have placed striker Matthew Tough on the transfer list at this own request.

The 23-year-old joined the Maroons from junior side Newmachar United in November 2021.

Tough is under contract at Kynoch Park until the summer of 2026, but it now appears he could be set to depart for pastures new.

During his time with Keith Tough has featured regularly as either a starter or coming off the bench as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have transfer-listed Gordon McNab.

The midfielder, who has also played for Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Huntly, Rothes, Wick Academy and Nairn County in the Highland League, joined the Grantown Jags in the summer.

However the 36-year-old has barely featured for Strathspey this season and other clubs have been informed that McNab is available for a move.