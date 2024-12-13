Keith out for fifth Highland League win in a row when they face Banks o’ Dee

Craig Ewen is looking to lead Keith to five Breedon Highland League wins in a row for the first time in more than eight years.

However, the Maroons boss says they will be huge underdogs when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park tonight.

Keith are in good form coming into this encounter having won their last four outings in the league.

The last time the Moray club managed to win five successive league matches was in a run of six straight victories between December 2015 and March 2016.

However, manager Ewen knows it won’t be easy to extend their current run against Dee, who are fifth in the table, while Keith are 13th.

He said: “It’s been a few years since Keith have won five in a row in the league.

“It would be good to do it, however, we’ll be huge underdogs on the night, but we’ll give it our best shot.

“Banks o’ Dee are a top side, but we’ll need to try to make it difficult and see if we can keep our good run of form going.

“We’ve had a good spell in the league so hopefully we go there with a bit of confidence.

“For me it’s as much about performance as result, if we get a really good performance we’ll see where we are at full-time.

“We’re always looking for consistency and that’s the biggest thing.

“But you’re never 100% sure what you’re going to get from week to week.”

Friday night Dee-light for home side

Banks o’ Dee have staged six previous Friday night fixtures at Spain Park since coming into the Highland League in 2022.

Co-manager Josh Winton believes moving matches from a Saturday has been beneficial for the Aberdeen outfit.

Dee have only lost one of the six games they have played on a Friday and Winton hopes that good form can continue.

He added: “I’d expect Keith to ask plenty of questions of us and to make it very difficult for us.

“We’re trying to stay as close to the side above us as possible, but we’d also like to get some daylight between ourselves and the teams below us.

“For us as a club Friday night football allows us to get more people through the door because we’re not competing with other Highland League games, with Junior games, with Cove and with Aberdeen.

“The more people you can get through the gate the better. We’ve also found Friday games to be good in terms of having hospitality, that’s proven quite popular because people don’t have to give up their time on a Saturday.

“The players enjoy it as well because it gives them free time on a Saturday and hopefully it’s something we’ll continue to do.”

Clach boss says Brora win underlines progress made

Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins admits his side’s form has surpassed his own expectations.

The Lilywhites finished 17th of the 18-team Breedon Highland League last season but Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at title challengers Brora Rangers moved them up to third place.

Clach ended the 2023-24 campaign with only five wins and 23 points from 34 games. They have managed 11 victories from 18 games so far this term and have already chalked up 34 points.

Gethins said: “I’m surprised yet not surprised.

They show us every week in training they are good players, so it’s about them now believing in themselves.” Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins

“We finished second bottom last year and we struggled under conditions like on Wednesday, being 1-0 down early on at Brora, we’d have crumbled and lost 6-0.

“This time, the boys rolled their sleeves up and got the win.

“We’re coming up to the turn of the year, and we’re third. Who would have thought that? I certainly didn’t, nor would the fans nor the board or players, but here we are.”

The Clach boss felt his side were worthy winners at Dudgeon Park, adding: “We fully deserved it.

“I don’t think I’m being disrespectful to Brora when I say I don’t think they put us under a huge amount of pressure. We limited their chances.

“Our boys looked so dangerous on the counter. We were so composed.

“I asked them to be brave by putting their feet on the ball to play, and to work hard.

“They show us every week in training they are good players, so it’s about them now believing in themselves. That performance showed that.”

Ross arrives on short-term loan

Clach bolstered their squad ahead of the match by signing Ross County goalkeeper Logan Ross on an emergency loan.

The 20-year-old will also be available for this weekend’s derby against Nairn County.

Gethins said: “Logan is superb, so composed with his kicking, talking and handling. We really needed it.

“Michael (Miele) played on Saturday. I spoke to him on Monday and said we’d be bringing Logan in. Michael accepted and understood that.

“It’s the best decision for the team.

“We’ve only got Logan for a week’s loan.

“It’s good to have him – he’s a huge asset.”

Gethins hopes his side can continue their fine run when they make the short trip to Nairn County on Saturday.

He added: “It will be a completely different game in terms of personnel.

“We have played Nairn three times and it’s 2-1 to us.

“We know we can beat them, but they know they can beat us. It’s down to what team turns up on the day.

“The boys spent a lot of energy on Wednesday, but we work extremely hard every Monday and Wednesday night for games like we experienced at Brora this week.”