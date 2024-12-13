Meet the local panto stars who made their stage dreams at His Majesty’s Theatre a reality

Each year, as families flood the seats of His Majesty’s Theatre for the pantomime, there is probably more than one person who whispers in awe, ‘I want to do that’.

But how many make that dream a reality?

This Christmas, we went backstage with three local stars from Aberdeen to Kincardine O’Neil who have made their HMT dreams come true and are performing in this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk…

Princess Jill – Jemma Ferries from Kincardine O’Neil

Since the age of five, Jemma’s big dream was to become a pop star.

At her family home in Kincardine O’Neil, she would perform with her toy-sized guitar and often be heard belting out any number of songs.

Five years later, after watching the cast at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) each year for the panto, Jemma turned to her parents and sister and said: “I really want to do that one day.”

Looking back, the 25-year-old said: “I think that probably is the moment that pushed me towards musical theatre.”

Jemma studied drama at Aboyne Academy and went on to study dance and then musical theatre in Glasgow.

Then two years ago, she got the call that caused a happy breakdown.

After being seen for the panto in Aberdeen, her agent called her to say she got the part of Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty.

“And I honestly just started crying,” Jemma said laughing. “It was a childhood dream come true.”

How did it feel doing your professional debut in Aberdeen?

“It’s hard to put into words how amazing it was with my friends and family coming to see me, being a low-key celebrity in Kinker and Aboyne.

“It was just incredible the support I got from everyone.”

While at times Jemma said it could be tiring or physically draining, she said coming back for a second year with the same principle cast and team for Jack and the Beanstalk was so exciting.

So much so, that when she got the call to play Princess Jill, she nearly cried again.

She said: “My eyes were filling up again. I just felt my heart was happy, I was like ‘Yes I need to be back at this panto.’

“It brings me to life. I feel at home on the stage rather than behind the screen. And the fun, production and the scale of it all, really makes my heart sing.”

Jack Trot – Michael Karl-Lewis from Portlethen

For Jemma’s on-stage other half playing Jack Trot, Michael Karl-Lewis, it is his third year returning to HMT.

Or fourth if we count his performance as little Michael Darling as a 10-year-old.

The actor, who grew up in amateur dramatics like Phoenix Theatre in Aberdeen, said: “It’s such an honour to be back and I’m so excited.

“I obviously grew up going to these shows and the fact I’m part of it is so wild to me.”

Chest waxing, Dunnottar Castle and why HMT beats London

That is not to say it has been an easy ride though.

For his first year playing Peter Pan in 2022, Michael underwent a painful waxing session to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

Talking about being part of the panto again this year, he said: “I think the biggest thing is we genuinely have so much fun.

“From the moment rehearsals start to when the show finishes we have an absolute ball. We work so hard and I’m always so proud of the show that we create as a group.”

It has been a busy year for the Aberdonian.

Now living in London, Michael played Alan Longmuir with I Ran With The Gang, I Am Harvey Milk at Cadogan Hall and performed his first solo gig.

And while it is not slowing down during December, he said it was always a bonus getting to spend Christmas at home with family.

Especially when spending so much time in his favourite spot, Dunnottar Castle aside.

He said: “I love going to theatres in London, but there’s something about His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen that is just the most special place in the world.”

The Spirit of the Beans – Danielle Jam, Aberdeen

Aberdonian Danielle Jam, 27, is a well-kent face in the north-east and beyond.

Starring as a lead in productions like James IV: Queen of the Fight and Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning, she is also an HMT panto regular now in her fourth year.

Unlike her co-stars, Danielle did not grow up watching the panto every year but instead her gran would take her along to HMT to watch musical theatre where she fell in love with the craft.

So when she got the call to be Belle in HMT’s Beauty and the Beast in 2021, her gran was one of the first people she excitedly told that she would be home for Christmas and performing in Aberdeen.

And this year, the keen poet is thrilled to be back as The Spirit of the Beans: “I’m really happy because we felt like last year was so special and they broke records of how many tickets they’d sold.

“It was really like a dream team coming back together again.

“And Greg who plays Gary is just such a pro and he just really brought a lot of incredible energy to that show.”

Is there anything audiences might find surprising about the pantomime?

“Honestly I think the amount of work that we put into it. I think people tend to be surprised by how much it looks like chaos, but there’s actually so much detail, intention and thought that goes into it.

“But at the same time, I always get people surprised by how much we’ve packed in.

“In terms of laughs, gags, excitement, wonder and magic. We just want to be the warmth and light through the winter time.”

When asked about her favourite memories, Danielle laughed and said it usually came from an unintentional unscripted moment during their most complex gag routines.

“Whenever something goes wrong that’s actually my favourite part of the show,” she added.

“We all get on very well so we can have a laugh about it and sort of poke fun at each other.

“Every night, the audience is going to get a show that’s just for them, because not everything’s going to go exactly as we planned.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is running at His Majesty’s Theatre until Sunday January 5.

