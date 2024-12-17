All-female team of match officials for Highland League game hailed as a big statement for refereeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All-female team of match officials for Highland League game hailed as a big statement for refereeing

Abbie Hendry, Olivia Crawford and Paulina Ruszniak oversaw Banks o' Dee's clash with Keith on Friday.

By Callum Law
From left to right: Olivia Crawford, Abbie Hendry and Paulina Ruszniak at Spain Park for Friday's Breedon Highland League clash. Pictures by Jasperimage.
North-east refereeing chief Craig MacKay hopes three female match officials taking charge of a Breedon Highland League game for the first time will encourage more women to become referees.

History was made at Spain Park on Friday night as referee Abbie Hendry and assistants Olivia Crawford and Paulina Ruszniak oversaw Banks o’ Dee’s win against Keith.

It’s the first time three women have taken charge of a fixture at Highland League level – or higher.

Crawford and Ruszniak are members of the Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association, while Hendry is from the Angus and Perthshire Association.

Already this season, Crawford, Ruszniak and Emily Reid have made up an all-female refereeing team for matches in the Aberdeenshire League and Highland League Under-18s.

A big step forward

MacKay, who is the manager of the Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association, was delighted by Friday’s unprecedented landmark.

He said: “As far as we’re aware Friday was the first time three female officials have taken charge of a Highland League game.

“Hopefully more women will continue to come into the game – this feels like a big step forward.

“It was a big statement for refereeing on Friday night to have three women operating at a high level of football and taking charge of that game as a team.

From left to right: Olivia Crawford, Abbie Hendry (referee) and Paulina Ruszniak.

“We want to show that within football there’s a career for women in refereeing. There are a lot of opportunities to advance in refereeing if you’ve got the ability and fitness.

“Hopefully what happened on Friday may raise awareness and encourage other young women to take up refereeing.

“It’s a great thing for refereeing, but also for the Highland League to have a full complement of female match officials taking charge of a game.

“The support the Highland League gives to refereeing is fantastic. It’s a very good grounding for referees coming through and we get good support from clubs.”

More referees required

MacKay is pleased with the quality of referees progressing through the ranks.

However, recruitment to meet the demand for match officials at grassroots level remains a major issue.

He added: “Recruitment of new referees is a big thing for us.

“There’s an avenue for young women to do very well in refereeing. Hopefully others are encouraged to come forward and take up refereeing, because there is a pathway there.

Craig Mackay points for a free-kick while refereeing a match
Craig Mackay, pictured during his refereeing days, is now manager of the Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association.

“All the referee associations will support every referee to progress as much as we can through Juveniles, Amateurs, Juniors, the Highland League and beyond.

“At grassroots level, we are still struggling and losing games every weekend. As referees progress, they move up the levels and we lose them at the grassroots.

“The progression is a positive thing because we have good referees coming through, but we need to keep the conveyor belt going.”

Conversation